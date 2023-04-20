Watch - Rudy Gobert gets away with a possible suspension as he slaps Nikola Jokic in the face

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert drew upon the task of guarding Nikola Jokic in the playoffs. However, the former DPOY's defensive tactics may have seen him ejected on this one particular play.

It is not shocking to hear that Nikola Jokic has been dominating against some of the best defenders in the NBA. As a two-time MVP, Jokic is known to routinely make good defenders look bad. However, this also means that he is often on the receiving end of some rather physical defensive schemes.

This was evident in Game 2 against Minnesota when Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert practically slapped Jokic in the face while guarding him.

Phil (Dixon) @FilipmyCup Nikola Jokic’s whistle is crazy. This is quite literally a flagrant foul for most other players. Nikola Jokic’s whistle is crazy. This is quite literally a flagrant foul for most other players. https://t.co/wbt7NfuTRw

After beating Gobert on the turnaround, Jokic attempted a routine hook shot over the left shoulder. Gobert, known for his shot-blocking prowess, missed on an attempt to stuff the shot. However, the follow-through saw him catch Jokic clean in the face.

What's surprising is that the play carried on while Jokic recovered from the hit on the floor. This would usually be under review for a flagrant foul at least. Meanwhile, Gobert, who has already been suspended once this season, seemingly got away from being tossed again.

Regardless of the play, Jokic played a huge role in leading Denver to another win. With a 2-0 lead before hitting the road, the Nuggets are poised to make it to the conference semis.

Nikola Jokic is coasting in the playoffs

Nikola Jokic is undoubtedly one of the best big men in the NBA. However, what is impressive about the way he operates with the Denver Nuggets is his ability to defer to his teammates.

The first two games in the playoffs have been a great example of this. The Nuggets have dominated against the Timberwolves in both games. However, Jokic hasn't been the most dominant player on the floor in either game.

In Game 1, Jokic played only 28 minutes and notched a solid performance of 13 points and 14 rebounds, along with six assists. However, the Serbian played a more vital role in supporting his teammate Jamal Murray, who went off for 24 points on the night.

Jokic did significantly more in Game 2 as he recorded 27 points on the night. Considering that the Timberwolves turned things up a notch, Jokic responded accordingly. However, he once again deferred to Murray, who scorched Minnesota with 40 points.

Nikola Jokic taking it easy early on is a great sign for the Nuggets. Considering that he will be a lot more important later down the road, Denver will hope to see their superstar in top form.

