"CLUTCHEST player ITL”: NBA fans hail Kawhi Leonard as best late-game performer after Magic beatdown 

The LA Clippers, spearheaded by Kawhi Leonard, pulled off a late-game clinic to win back-to-back road games following their 100-97 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday.

In the waning moments of the game, Leonard secured the victory with a clutch jumper, tallying a game-high 29 points.

NBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions to the cross-conference thriller and praised the two-time Finals MVP for his late-game heroics.

One fan said:

"CLUTCHEST player ITL"

Here are some of the top fan reactions on X:

Leonard dominated the boards, securing a game-high 11 rebounds, while his five assists equaled the impressive performances of teammate Russell Westbrook and Orlando's Jalen Suggs.

The victory propelled the Clippers to a 2-0 record on their road trip. Meanwhile, the Magic suffered their third consecutive home defeat and fell short of the 100-point mark for the second consecutive game.

How the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard took over in the clutch vs Orlando Magic

In their second matchup of a demanding four-game road stint, the LA Clippers encountered challenges handling the ball against a formidable Orlando defense. Each player representing LA contributed to the turnover count, resulting in 17 giveaways. The Magic capitalized on this, converting turnovers into a 22-15 lead in points off turnovers.

However, the pivotal turnovers of the evening favored the Clippers. Leonard's decisive basket, sealing the game, stemmed from a steal by James Harden off Paolo Banchero.

Harden made his presence felt once more with his fourth and final steal, snatching a pass attempt by Banchero as the Clippers edged ahead by one point. This turnover led to a basket by Paul George, who contributed 12 points on the night, effectively securing the game with just 5.1 seconds remaining.

With just 34.4 seconds remaining on the clock and the Magic trailing by one, Banchero's turnover handed possession back to the Clippers. Despite facing heavy defensive pressure from Jonathan Isaac, Paul George managed to release a fadeaway midrange jumper, extending the Clippers' lead to three points.

Banchero led the Magic in scoring with 23 points and secured eight rebounds, but he also accounted for seven of Orlando's 17 turnovers. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner concluded the game with 13 points, albeit struggling from the field with a 5-of-13 shooting performance, including 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

His final missed attempt, a buzzer-beater to force overtime, fell short, sealing the Magic's fate.