"Coach daring to speak to Michael Jordan that way?": Skip Bayless trolls LeBron James as Ime Udoka calls Lakers star 'soft'

Many believe that LeBron James has surpassed the legendary Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time in NBA history. However, there are those who firmly believe that James isn't deserving of the title. One of LBJ's top haters is none other than Skip Bayless, notorious for bashing LeBron, who recently called out James again on social media.

Bayless tweeted about what his viewers can expect in the next episode of "Undisputed". He mentioned that Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka called LeBron James a softie.

Skip also took shots at LeBron for being the GOAT by saying that coaches feared talking smack about Michael Jordan. For him, if James were the GOAT, people shouldn't be insulting him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I will have a whole lot to say about the way Ime Udoka called out LeBron for crying and being soft and a fake tough guy," Bayless tweeted. "Can you imagine any coach ever daring to speak to Michael Jordan that way? NEVER EVER. And LeBron is the GOAT???"

Expand Tweet

Looking back at the time Skip Bayless hated on LeBron James despite beating all-time scoring record

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Skip Bayless found his X (formerly calledTwitter) feed inundated with LeBron James-related tweets as James surpassed the all-time scoring record last season. The sports analyst, known for his animosity toward James, meticulously critiqued every move the LA Lakers star made during that clash with the OKC Thunder.

Bayless' Twitter feed showed a rollercoaster ride of emotions as he reacted to James' performance. Despite James' historic achievement, Bayless had the last laugh, as the Lakers succumbed to a 133-130 loss against the Thunder.

Even before James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record, Skip Bayless was already taking shots at the "King." He seized the opportunity to discredit James' potential as the greatest of all time, citing Michael Jordan's statistics and accolades as a direct comparison.

Bayless' tirade against James was evident, overshadowing the historic moment. Fans rallied to defend James, expressing their displeasure with Bayless' commentary.

Throughout the night, Bayless closely monitored James' performance. Despite a few tweets that seemed to commend James, Bayless' underlying tone suggested sarcasm.

Eventually, while Skip Bayless begrudgingly acknowledged LeBron James' accomplishment, his overall tone reflected his dissatisfaction with the moment.