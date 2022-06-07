“To see him so excited, it really sent chills through me.… It’s not a me, me, me thing with him” - Darvin Ham says LeBron James wants to uplift everyone, says their communication has been great

New LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham and superstar LeBron James will need to be on the same page for the team to succeed. According to Ham, communications with James have been excellent, and the superstar is excited about the hire.

Darvin Ham and LeBron James first became acquainted when James began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. During an interview, Ham spoke about playing against James and his respect for the veteran. Ham said:

"Oh wow, you know, just knowing him when he first came in the league and being able to play against him his first couple of years. You know, just the admiration and respect I have for him.

"Not only with what he does on the court, but what he was able to do off the court. And just the magnitude of his impact with our youth and culture."

Ham appreciates LeBron James' work, and both are excited about working together. Ham stated:

"His communication with me it's been great. Phenomenal and to see him so excited, it really sent chills for me. It was a great great moment. I wanna help him. I wanna help him maintain that level he's playing at this stage of his career."

Darvin Ham is excited to work with James and believes that James can return the team's defense to a championship level. Ham said:

"We're going to do everything in our power for him, AD, and Russ to all be healthy and to all be defensive-minded and reset that standard. That championship defensive standard.

"It's been great, man, just talking to him and exchanging ideas. Sending him little remnants of what our system is going to look like going forward this season. It's been awesome."

If the LA Lakers return to a championship defensive standard, Ham and James will need to be at their best.

Darvin Ham believes LeBron James' leadership will help reestablish the LA Lakers as contenders

Darvin Ham believes LeBron James can uplift his teammates and the LA Lakers organization.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are coming off a difficult season, but Ham believes James can help fix the team, stating:

"He wants to uplift everyone around him. It's not a me, me, me thing with him, it's us, we, it's ours. We have to go about our business in that manner and again reestablish that championship standard. Starting on the defensive end."

The defense of the LA Lakers was heavily criticized during the 2021-2022 season. Several players showed a lack of effort on multiple occasions. While the defense is not the team's only concern, it is one of the most notable.

Darvin Ham will not be able to fix the age issue, but he can fix the team's defensive woes. If James buys into the new approach, he could help the team return to its championship standard.

