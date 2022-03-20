“Coach Izzo vs Coach K on Sunday! America, you’re in for for a treat!” - Magic Johnson excited as Duke and Michigan State get ready to face off in the second round of March Madness

Two legendary coaches lead the Duke Blue Devils and the Michigan State Spartans in Coach Mike Kryzewski and Coach Tom Izzo.

With the looming retirement of Krzyzewski, the current NCAA tournament run for the Duke Blue Devils is one with great historical significance.

Krzyzewski will either end his career with another national championship or end his career with a defeat at the hands of Coach Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans.

The combination of storylines and talent in the second-round matchup provides excellent intrigue. It is attracting the interest of famous NBA players and Hall of Famers.

MSU alumni Draymond Green is already wishing Krzyzewski a happy retirement at the hands of his alma mater. Fellow MSU alumni Magic Johnson is also weighing in on the matchup.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Here we go again...MSU vs. Duke and Coach Izzo vs. Coach K on Sunday! America, you're in for a treat! Here we go again...MSU vs. Duke and Coach Izzo vs. Coach K on Sunday! America, you're in for a treat!

Another game between two of the greatest coaches in college basketball history is a treat for America, regardless.

Add in the fact that it is an NCAA tournament game with the end of one coach's career at stake, the potential is higher. Only one coach and their team can survive and advance, which is fitting for March Madness.

Duke's Coach Mike Krzyzewski vs. Michigan State's Coach Tom Izzo

Coach K and Coach Izzo at the NCAA Men's Final Four Press Conferences.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Coach Tom Izzo have gone against each other several times.

Duke and Michigan State have also matched up in high-profile games before the two coaches began to coach their respective schools, but the last one between the two is significant.

Coach K has seen better results when the two have gone head-to-head, with the regular season record extremely lopsided in his favor.

Still, Coach Izzo could even his record against his fellow coaching legend at three wins apiece with another victory. He could also be the coach to retire him.

Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo will face off for the SIXTH time in the NCAA tournament, the most common coaching matchup in men's basketball history THE STAGE IS SETMike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo will face off for the SIXTH time in the NCAA tournament, the most common coaching matchup in men's basketball history THE STAGE IS SET 🔒Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo will face off for the SIXTH time in the NCAA tournament, the most common coaching matchup in men's basketball history 😳 https://t.co/us4sLresJQ

The most common coaching matchup in NCAA tournament history would reach a somewhat fitting end if the record were to finish at three wins each.

Whatever the final result of the game, the last game between Coach K and Coach Izzo is a significant moment in college basketball history.

