“Cocaine is a hell of a drug”: Kendrick Perkins triggers mass fan mockery by declaring 3x NBA All-Star ‘bigger’ than Michael Jordan in Chicago

Kendrick Perkins was subjected to significant mockery on social media after he agreed with rapper G Herbo's take, suggesting that Derrick Rose is a bigger legend in Chicago than Michael Jordan.Perkins explained his views on the subject, citing Rose's standing in the community and suggesting that he is more representative of Chicago than the Bulls legend."I agree with him," Perkins said. "D Rose, he is bigger than Michael Jordan when it comes to being from Chicago. Like people in Chicago, the Wayans, the old folks, people who run the city, D Rose is their king." Perkins continued, claiming Rose to be one of the biggest athletes out of Chicago, and said that he will get a statue in the city."He has done so much in that f***ing community, it's unreal, they love him," he said. "He might be the biggest athlete; he's going to have a statue."Fans reacted to clips of Perkins' interview, claiming that he was on "cocaine" when he made the comparison. Others criticized the one-time champion, citing Michael Jordan's worldwide fame and status as a basketball icon. Here are the most notable reactions:"Cocaine is a hell of a drug," one fan wrote."I don't remember Rose doing a 3-peat, retiring and coming back to win the Finals (another 3 peat)," another fan noted."Jordan is as big as the game of basketball. Come on fam," one fan said."I'm glad Richard Jefferson walked off cause that's what I would've done too," said another fan."D. Rose was great for Chicago, but MJ brought the titles," one fan commented.Fans react to Kendrick Perkins' comparison between Derrick Rose and Michael JordanDerrick Rose set to join Michael Jordan and other Chicago Bulls legends in special ceremonyDerrick Rose spent eight seasons playing for the Chicago Bulls after being selected No. 1 in the 2008 draft. He quickly established himself as one of the best guards in the league and became the youngest ever MVP award winner at the age of 22 in 2011.It was all downhill after his MVP campaign as a series of recurring knee injuries derailed Rose's career. He was eventually traded to the New York Knicks in 2016.Rose led the Bulls to the conference finals in his third season but was unable to find any playoff success during his stint there. However, the team still chose to honor him as a franchise legend and will retire his iconic No. 1 jersey on January 24.Rose will join Bulls legends Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan and Bob Love as the only players to have their jerseys hanging in the rafters. While Perkins' claim sounds outlandish, this leaves little doubt about Rose's status as one of the biggest athletes in Chicago.