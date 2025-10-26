"Colin Cowherd Balled Out Tonight": NBA Fans Surprised as Rookie Cedric Coward's 27-Point Explosion Overshadows Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 128-103 win over the Indiana Pacers at the FedEx Forum. Despite starting with Ja Morant, the star was overshadowed by rookie Cedric Coward's 27-point performance, leaving NBA fans surprised.Legion Hoops shared the rookie's stat line on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting his 27 points, 6 rebounds, and an impressive zero turnovers.&quot;Cedric Coward tonight: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 9/13 FG, 6/6 3P (!!!)…and ZERO TURNOVERS,&quot; Legion Hoops wrote.Fans were pleasantly surprised by the rookie's performance and flocked to the comments section of this post to drop their reactions.Shawndon269 @George63667880LINK@LegionHoops Collin Cowherd balled out tonightZA MORANT @HOOP23LEGENDSLINK@LegionHoops Pacers got dropped off by a fuckin coward 😭😭😭😭Shawndon269 @George63667880LINK@LegionHoops Collin Cowherd balled out tonightThe Memphis Grizzlies traded up for Coward in the 2025 NBA draft after trading the draft rights of Yang Hanen to the Portland Trail Blazers. Many fans praised the team for this decision following his key performance on Saturday.Sports Fan 405 @405FanLINK@LegionHoops A lot of people (including me) thought he would be good. Memphis deserves credit for moving up to get him.n🦉 @22nikolinLINK@LegionHoops Memphis saved the league.. imagine if he fell to the Thunder at pick 12 uff 😮‍💨Son of God @CollegeekiddLINK@LegionHoops The grizzlies know how to draftCoward has impressed in his first three games for the Grizzlies this season. Making his debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night, the rookie recorded 14 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 5-5 from the field. He followed this performance with 16 points against the Miami Heat, before dropping a career high 27 points last night.Overshadowing Ja Morant with his performance, the forward has a great shot selection. After posting a perfect shooting night against the Pelicans, Coward continued his strong form, going 6-for-6 from beyond the arc against the Pacers.Over his first three appearances, the rookie has averaged 15.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 71.4% from the field.Cedric Coward impresses against the Indiana Pacers as the rookie sets franchise record with his shooting formCedric Coward has had a bright start to his career in the league, with the rookie recording double digits in his first three appearances. However, he truly captured attention with his performance against the Pacers on Saturday, where he set a franchise record with his exceptional shooting ability.The NBA's official X (formerly Twitter) account highlighted this record after the rookie dropped all six of his attempts from beyond the arc.&quot;27 POINTS. 6-6 FROM DEEP. Memphis' 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward had an incredible showing at home tonight. He is the 1st rookie in @memgrizz franchise history to record 6 triples without a miss!&quot; the NBA wrote.NBA @NBALINK27 POINTS. 6-6 FROM DEEP. Memphis' 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward had an incredible showing at home tonight 🎯 He is the 1st rookie in @memgrizz franchise history to record 6 triples without a miss!Coward's performances have excited many fans as the Grizzlies continue to evolve after a major offseason of changes.