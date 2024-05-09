Colin Cowherd 'hurt' by LeBron James' clapback following JJ Redick jibe

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd was seemingly hurt after his comments about JJ Redick wearing his hat backwards during his podcasts led to being mocked by LeBron James over it on social media. The host of The Herd on Fox Sports recently criticized former NBA player Redick, who is reportedly being considered for the head coaching post for the LA Lakers, for not being professional-looking by wearing his hat backwards while talking to James in their podcast "Mind the Game Pod".

Cowherd said that for someone who is eyeing a head- coaching job, Redixl looks more like he is someone who is "going to move my couch."

Redick just laughed off what was said about him on social media but LeBron James had some words to say in response to Cowherd's comments. James called out Cowherd's mocking assumption, even citing Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith as among successful NBA personalities who like wearing hats backwards.

'The King' wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Redick's tweet:

"He really doesn't like your [emoji of hat] JJ!! I wonder if these two are ok. They have damn good jobs I believe"

It did not take long after the Cowherd responded to the James tweet, quoting the LA Lakers superstar's post with the comment:

"Hurtful."

JJ Redick reportedly being considered as next coach of LeBron James and Lakers

JJ Redick is being considered as the next coach of LeBron James and the LA Lakers, according to multiple reports.

After the firing of Darvin Ham as coach after their 2023-24 season ended in the first round of the playoffs, the Lakers reportedly have begun the process of searching for their next coach.

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, among those being considered for the job are Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, Redick and even Tye Lue, of the crosstown rivals LA Clippers.

Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA and has shown his basketball knowledge as an analyst for ESPN and host to a number of podcasts, including "Mind the Game Pod" with LeBron James, where they discuss various facets of the game.

His relationship with James in the podcast is being viewed by many as a prelude to him eventually taking the head-coaching job with the Lakers.

The Lakers started the season strong, even winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament in December, but saw their campaign sputter as the season progressed. They needed to go through the play-in tournament to get a playoff spot, before being eliminated by the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets in the opening round.