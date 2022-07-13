“They’re temperamental… Both believe they should have the final shot, there’s no Robin here” - Colin Cowherd says Kyrie Irving and 3x All-Star won’t be a good pair

Despite opting into his player option for next season, there is still a chance Kyrie Irving will be in a new uniform this upcoming season. As the Brooklyn Nets attempt to reshape their roster with a Kevin Durant trade, they could drastically shake things up by moving on from both of their stars.

When news of Irving possibly being traded first came out, the Dallas Mavericks reportedly had interest in acquiring the seven-time All-Star. After reaching the Western Conference finals last season, they could be looking to find a legitimate running mate for Luka Doncic. While Irving has his baggage off the court, he is still a star-level talent.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," FS1's Colin Cowherd touched on why backing off a move like this was the right choice for the Mavericks. He feels that Doncic and Irving both see themselves as alphas and wouldn't be able to co-exist on the floor together.

"They're both temperamental, they're both poor defenders and they both believe they should have the final shot. There's no Robin here. ... There is no Robin on this team."

Cowherd later said that there is a perfect player to put next to Doncic, but he is untouchable:

"There is a perfect player for Luka. They just can't get him. His name is Klay Thompson."

Could Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic make it work for the Dallas Mavericks?

There would need to be an adjustment period, but a case could be made that Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic make sense as a pairing. Their limitations on defense might be the biggest issue, but on the other side of the floor, they should be able to make it work.

Throughout his career, Irving has played alongside a ball-dominant playmaker. He did so first in Cleveland with LeBron James, and then again in Brooklyn with James Harden. His skillset allows him to seamlessly slide between both guard positions.

If they were to acquire him, Irving could be a more high-powered secondary ballhandler compared to the recently departed Jalen Brunson. Most importantly, he could take a lot of weight off Doncic's shoulders on the offensive end. Irving is more than capable of putting up points in a hurry when called upon.

A move of this caliber would be a huge risk for the Mavericks, but it shouldn't be totally written off. While there may be some issues, Irving can complement Doncic in some much-needed areas.

