"Come back home" - Jabari Smith Jr. makes a heartfelt pitch to James Harden to return to the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have long been rumored to be interested in reuniting with star guard James Harden this offseason. As per reports, Harden is expected to decline his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Rockets are reportedly targeting Harden to help their young core take the next step after coming off another disappointing season. They finished 14th in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

One of the primary members of the Rockets’ young core is 2022 No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. During a recent interview with HoopsHype's Dionysis Aravantinos, Smith spoke about what it would mean for Harden to return to Houston.

“That’d be great,” he said.

“The team would want a Hall of Famer. It’s promising, but we’re not just banking on that. We’re still focused on us and how we can improve as a team.”

Smith then gave his pitch to the Sixers star on why he should sign with the Rockets this summer.

“Come back home,” Smith said.

“He did so much for that city; there’s still so much love for him in Houston. It would definitely feel like home for him if he came back.”

James Harden spent nine years with the Rockets from 2012 to 2021 before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 and then to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022. The star guard enjoyed the best seasons of his career in Houston. He was named MVP in 2018 and came to within one game of the 2018 NBA Finals.

However, Harden is reportedly “torn” about whether to re-sign with Philly or sign with the Rockets this summer. The 33-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 44.1% shooting over 58 games this season.

Jabari Smith Jr. on how good the Houston Rockets could be if they land James Harden in free agency

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.

During his interview, Jabari Smith Jr. was also asked how far a core of himself, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and James Harden could go. Smith implied that the Houston Rockets could eventually contend with that core if they put everything together.

“That’s a great four you just said right there,” he said.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit with a lineup like that. The challenge is there, but it’d be on us to put it all together.”

Most would agree that it's hard to knock Smith for being confident in his team. However, the Rockets have the worst record in the league over the past three seasons (59-117).

It would likely take a massive leap from multiple players in addition to the signing of Harden for Houston to become a true contender.

