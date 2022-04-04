"Come on man! Talk about dedication to the game?" - Ty Lue opens up on Michael Jordan's superb work ethic back when the latter was 40-years old

Even in the last season of his NBA career, Michael Jordan remained awe-inspiring and larger-than-life. Almost all of the young players in the league who were lucky enough to catch the last few years of “His Airness,” could never forget those times.

Tyronn Lue, who’s now the head coach of the LA Clippers, had one of his most memorable years in the NBA during Michael Jordan’s last two seasons. Lue’s only two campaigns playing for the Washington Wizards coincided with Jordan’s final two years in the league.

In an episode of Knuckleheads, Tyronn Lue revealed what made Michael Jordan so special despite the six-time champion’s already advanced age:

“He wanted to practice every day and play 82 games at 40. Like we came into the league that was a badge of honor to play 82 games and this man doing it at 40 years old with one leg. Come on man! Talk about dedication to the game? It don’t get better than that.”

Despite their head coach Doug Collins desperately trying to keep MJ fresh for games, the basketball legend would have none of it.

“Being 40 years old, playing back-to-backs, he played 82 games! But the crazy part about it? He would never stay out of practice like Doug Collins would like, ‘Mike, go! Man, no!’ Like he wanted to play in practice every single day. Me like, ‘He 40 years old!’ Still everyday first one there…”

"To play 82 games? That's a badge of honor. And this man does it at 40 years old on one leg. Like c'mon man. Talk about dedication to the game?"Ty Lue talks about what it was like being teammates with MJ on #Knuckleheads

From 2001-02 to 2002-03, Michael Jordan and Tyronn Lue were teammates on Jordan’s two-year farewell tour. Already past his prime, the five-time MVP relentlessly showed his unmatched competitiveness and work ethic.

Jordan led the team in scoring in his first season with the Wizards, finishing the year with 22.9 points in 60 games. The following year, he would play a maximum of 82 games for the 9th time in his career. The fact that he averaged 37 minutes in his last year in the NBA is simply mind-boggling.

Michael Jordan was still a bucket getter at 40-years-old.

At 40 years of age, the iconic Chicago Bulls superstar averaged 20 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. He shot 44.5% from the field and still took the Wizards’ most crucial shots.

Tyronn Lue idolized Jordan growing up and seeing the legend prepare himself before and after games made MJ even more of an influential figure for Lue.

Michael Jordan still showed flashes of his old self at 40 years old

Michael Jordan's last season with the Washington Wizards at age 40 was extraordinary. [Photo: NBA.com]

Michael Jordan started the 2002-03 season at 39 years old. He finished the last 30 games of that campaign at 40 years old. He was still an incredibly solid player that year with flashes of his godlike talents at such an age.

Jordan remains the only 40-year-old player to score more than 40 points and the only player of that age to average at least 20 points.

18 years ago today, Michael Jordan put on a midrange clinic vs the Nets, Scored 43 points and became the first 40-year-old in NBA history to score 40 or more in a game.

One of MJ’s best games as a 40-year-old elder statesman in the NBA was against the New Jersey Nets, the Eastern Conference champions of that year. On February 21, 2003, Jordan torched the Nets for 43 points in 43 minutes. He made 18-30 shots and added 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and a block.

Until his last playing days, the man considered by many as the G.O.A.T never slackened in his dedication on both ends of the floor.

