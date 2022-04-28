“Come on now NBA, I’m sick of asking, we need this done” - Draymond Green reiterates that NBA needs to change voting process for season awards

Draymond Green has said that he doesn't like the current system of the NBA's end-of-the-season awards.

Not only does he believe he deserved the Defensive Player of the Year award, but he's also against Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant receiving the Most Improved Player honor. The award's voting system has been put in question several times over the years, with mainy players and fans objecting to the media's unfair advantage over them.

After Ja Morant was announced the Most Improved Player of the 2021-22 NBA season, Green spoke about the award's voting system on his platform, "The Draymond Green Show".

He urged the league to put a committee together that is dedicated to deciding a worthy winner for these awards. Green insists this committee or award system should be managed by coaches or general managers and not overly dependant on media members. He also insists on defining the criteria for these awards as well because the definition is quite blurry.

Green said:

"Put a committee together NBA. Put some type of committee of coaches and general managers, put maybe a couple media members, put some committee together, and let's get these awards voted on, and let's also define what the criteria is for these awards. Come on now NBA, I'm sick of asking, we need this done."

Draymond Green explains why Ja Morant shouldn't have won the Most Improved Player award

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors defend Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Draymond Green has nothing against Ja Morant but rather the voting criteria on the NBA season awards. He believes players like Darius Garland, Dejounte Murray and Miles Bridges were exceptional last season and were already declared All-Stars this year. Hence, a player like Jordan Poole was more worthy of the award, someone who wasn't on anyone's radar until this season.

Before Game 1 of the first round series between Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, Green was asked about the lack of nomination for Jordan Poole in the Most Improved Player ballot. He supported his teammate while suggesting that the voting system is flawed, saying:

"If Jordan Poole isn't the Most Improved Player, the NBA really needs to relook at their process. You cannot find a guy on that list who has made a bigger improvement. I don't care. If he's not the 'Most Improved Player,' then let's rename the award to who we see as more electrifying and who we see may have a bigger impact on their team. That's not the name of the award."

He continued, explaining why Ja Morant isn't deserving of the award because he was incredible last season as well.

Morant won the Rookie of the Year award, and improved numbers were something everyone expected of him. Jordan Poole, meanwhile, was the 28th pick of the draft, and nobody talked about him on national media. Green believes Morant is more deserving of the MVP conversation rather than the Most Improved one, adding:

"You get these ballots and are like, 'Ja Morant is doing this'. I'm a big Ja Morant fan. I like to see Ja Morant play. I like how he leads his squad. Incredible, but not the most improved player. Ja Morant was incredible last year."

