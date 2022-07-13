“Come on, Ray Ray, we know the Jordan family package hitting different at the front door” - Ray Allen’s former teammate disagrees with his take on LeBron James in the GOAT debate

Former teammate Ray Allen recently gave his reasoning why he believes Michael Jordan is the greatest ever compared to LeBron James. On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Kendrick Perkins said he disagreed, joking that he knew Allen would support Jordan, due to the fact that he's sponsored by the brand.

“Come on, Ray Ray, we know the Jordan family package hitting different at the front door,” Perkins said.

James and the LA Lakers are preparing for a crucial season. Despite the team's struggles last season, there's optimism that the Lakers can make a push towards contending in the Western Conference.

One of the reasons for that is James, one of the greatest players in NBA history and who has continued to thrive. Although James will be turning 38 in late December, he's still shown the ability to be a dominant force. James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4% last season.

LeBron James looks to get the LA Lakers back on track

LA Lakers veterans Anthony Davis, left, and LeBron James

The debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James for who is considered the greatest of all time will continue to be heavily debated for years to come. Both are generational talents who have taken the NBA by storm.

Although James has continued to pile up impressive personal records, his biggest challenge will be getting the Lakers back on track this year. Time is winding down for James to make another run at another NBA championship.

The LA Lakers have a roster that features a number of big-name players, but they will need to stay healthy to have a chance.

When healthy, the combination of James and star teammate Anthony Davis is one of the league's most dangerous duos. The problem has been that the two players have missed extended time with injuries. If LeBron and AD can stay healthy this year, the Lakers will have a chance to make an impact in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles, despite winning the title in 2020 with Anthony Davis, has missed the playoffs in seven of the past nine years, the worst stretch in franchise history. Landing James has been both a success and a failure. There's the championship, of course, but there have been two seasons without the playoffs and one season with a first-round playoff exit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far