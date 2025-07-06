Comedian Aries Spears has an all-time hot take on Michael Jordan

Comedian Ariel Spears voiced a hot take on Michael Jordan during an interview with DJ Vlad on Tuesday. On May 12, Variety reported that Jordan would join NBC Sports Broadcast for the 2025-26 NBA season as a special contributor.
While this is exciting news for most basketball fans, it didn't move Spears, who criticized those who are excited about Jordan's return to the NBA. The comedian said that the Chicago legend's return won't be exciting until he suits up.
"The fact that people are making a big deal that he is coming to NBC, he is not playing! If he's not suiting up, who gives a s***?" Spears asked. "Listen, I'm such a Jordan fan, he could play with a team right now and I'm supporting him, he's good for at least 15 points."
DJ Vlad shot down Spears' claim, saying:
"I don't know about that, I can see him getting hurt after about four minutes."
Spears explained how big of a Jordan fan he is, saying:
"I am telling you what a fan I am. I'm like a mother who knows her child is a serial killer, that's still my baby."
Spears is not excited about Jordan with NBC, because he feels that being on national TV coverage won't let the Chicago legend bring his real personality. The comedian would be more excited for something like Netflix's "The Last Dance."
Michael Jordan never averaged less than 20 points in his 15-season career
Widely regarded as the best player ever, Michael Jordan never averaged less than 20.0 points through 15 seasons in the league. He averaged 20.0 ppg during his last season and retired with a career average of 30.1 ppg, the highest in league history. He also won five MVPS, six Finals MVPs and six championships.
Moreover, Jordan won 10 scoring titles, the most in league history. Wilt Chamberlain comes second with seven scoring titles. In his best season, Jordan averaged 37.1 points per game, shooting 48.2%.
