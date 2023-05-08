"Comfortable in his own skin as any namesake I've ever seen" - Skip Bayless reacts to Bronny James joining USC

Bronny James will be the newest member of the USC Trojans next season. LeBron James' son recently committed to play for the University of South Carolina, making basketball fans excited for his next chapter.

Skip Bayless, a well-known critic of LeBron, praised Bronny. He believes that the 6-foot-3 guard is very comfortable in his skin and that he's a great 3-and-D player. This comes as a surprise considering how much Bayless has criticized Bronny's father.

Bronny will play for the Trojans for a year before he's eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. Considering that LeBron has a player option on his contract for the next summer, there is a good chance that he teams up with his son.

Bronny James has a bright future

Skip Bayless didn't hold back on his praise for Bronny James. He's very impressed with the guard and cannot wait to see what he brings to the table as a member of the Trojans.

The NBA analyst also believes that there is a chance that the popular player adds another inch before he enters the professional basketball league.

"This young man [Bronny James] is as comfortable in his own skin as any namesake I've ever seen," Bayless said on Undisputed.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Bronny James is as comfortable in his own skin as any namesake I've ever seen." — @RealSkipBayless "Bronny James is as comfortable in his own skin as any namesake I've ever seen." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/YqCPD3PyKK

Bayless also compared Bronny to LeBron James.

"He doesn't do what his dad does. He's not a great passer, he's a good passer. But he plays more off the ball as a catch-and-shoot three-point shooter," Bayless said. "What they love about him the most is his defense."

Bayless called Bronny an ultimate 3-and-D player, which is high praise. However, it will be interesting to see how the young talented player will deal with all the pressure that will surround him.

While he won't have as much pressure as LeBron did, millions of people will be closely following Bronny's career from the moment he puts on a Trojans jersey.

Bronny has a great chance to become an NBA superstar in the future (Image via Getty Images)

The 6-3 guard is ranked as the 19th-best prospect in the country by ESPN. He's the fifth-best point guard and the second-best player out of California. Considering how much he's progressed over the past few months, Bronny's draft stock will likely further increase.

We're more than a year away from the 2024 NBA draft, which is why it's hard to say which team will draft the young star. However, it won't be surprising if he ends up being a lottery pick.

