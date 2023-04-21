“Coming in hot, light the fuse!” – Jalen Green on his chances to make NBA playoffs next year

The Houston Rockets struggled this season, going 22-60, which tied for the second-worst mark in the NBA. Still, the Rockets, who have totaled 17, 20 and 22 wins in the past three seasons, are in the chase for projected No. 1 pick Victor Wenbanyama.

V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town



“Yeah we in the Playoffs next year. That’s what the plan is, that’s what the goal is. Try and get some wins. It’s a whole different year next year, we going in different. Coming in hot. Light the Fuse!” Jalen Green on IG“Yeah we in the Playoffs next year. That’s what the plan is, that’s what the goal is. Try and get some wins. It’s a whole different year next year, we going in different. Coming in hot. Light the Fuse!” Jalen Green on IG “Yeah we in the Playoffs next year. That’s what the plan is, that’s what the goal is. Try and get some wins. It’s a whole different year next year, we going in different. Coming in hot. Light the Fuse!” https://t.co/wspHD8zmNO

Rockets young star says they will make playoffs next season

Houston’s young star, Jalen Green, said that the Rockets' time at the bottom of the league will end next season.

“Yeah, we in the playoffs next year," Green said. "That’s what the plan is. That’s what the goal is: Try and get some wins. It’s a whole different year next year. We going in different. Coming in hot. Light the fuse!”

Green was referring to "Light the Beam" mantra of the Sacramento Kings this season, which became a sensation on social media. The Kings ignite a massive purple spotlight into the sky from their arena after wins.

Perhaps the Rockets will start their own light beam tradition by playing off their team nickname and creating a postgame celebration of lighting a fuse like Green humorously mentioned.

The 21-year-old Green led the Rockets with 22.1 points per game this season. He played in 76 games. It was a strong improvement from his 17.3 ppg in his rookie season last year. Green averaged 31.9 minutes per game in 2021-22.

Swoops @PlaySwoops Jalen Green finished in the 98th percentile of 3P shot creation, 97th of rim shot creation, 91st scoring gravity



He has room to grow and efficiency to gain but don’t let anyone tell you a freak athlete with legit shotmaking and scoring instincts won’t be an offensive superstar! Jalen Green finished in the 98th percentile of 3P shot creation, 97th of rim shot creation, 91st scoring gravityHe has room to grow and efficiency to gain but don’t let anyone tell you a freak athlete with legit shotmaking and scoring instincts won’t be an offensive superstar! https://t.co/XUEE3BGspH

The Rockets will have plenty of cap space to sign draft picks and free agents this summer. They also have their own likely top three draft pick this season and a first-round pick from the LA Clippers.

They can also use their cap space to attract veterans to pair with their young core. Green is currently slated to be the highest-paid player on the roster next season

He is scheduled to make $9.8 million next season. He would be the highest salary if the Rockets did not sign another player. They only have $60 million scheduled on the payroll next season before free agency and the draft.

