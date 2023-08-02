Commercial king Shaquille O'Neal reveals key reason for signing with $1,300,000,000 company

Shaquille O'Neal never fails to enlighten his fans about his business strategies. The former NBA superstar, who has built an empire worth $400 million, discussed one of his most underrated decisions to do commercials with the insurance company, "The General."

O'Neal once bought a Bronco II worth $1500. It was back when he relied on "Pell Grants," money offered to students who needed to pay for college. Shaq learned about insurance then and how expensive it was. That's when he visited "The General," who offered him an affordable prize. Here's what O'Neal said:

"I go buy the car, and the guy says, 'Hey man before I let you drive, you need insurance.' I'm like, 'What's insurance?' He said, 'You need insurance.' So I go to all these places, $300 a month, $200 a month. But now I got to go back to the dude like, 'Hey man, I need my money back. I can't afford insurance. He said, 'No, go to this place.' And the place I went to was The General.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And the reason why I do commercials for The General now, one, they took care of me when I was young, but it's affordable insurance. It's really a quality insurance company, just like the other companies. But we decide we're not overcharging people."

Shaquille O'Neal has been a fan of The General since his college days. He's now their spokesperson and the lead of their ad campaigns. O'Neal has been appreciative of businesses that are accessible for anyone and everyone with good quality. He has struck gold more often than not when making such underrated decisions in the past, and "The General" is just another example.

Shaquille O'Neal has made hilarious commercials with "The General"

Shaquille O'Neal has a diverse portfolio. Being the star of "The General's" commercials is a significant part of his creative ventures. O'Neal has appeared in some hilarious commercials with the company over the years.

Their most recent campaign surrounded the option to pay the insurance as per the customer's due date. Shaq appeared in a commercial with Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster in the company's most recent commercial. Here's the clip:

"The General" also signed rapper Snoop Dogg for one of their ads.

It's safe to assume Shaquille O'Neal's association with the company has helped them grow over the years and have prominent celebrities appear in their ads.

Also read: The key businesses which have sent Shaquille O'Neal's net worth soaring: What companies does Shaq own, where has he invested, and more

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)