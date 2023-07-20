“Comparing a firecracker to a supernova” – Bol Bol getting compared to Victor Wembanyama sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

Bol Bol recently made headlines after the 7-foot-2 star signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. The news divided the NBA community, with many surprised that Bol had once again secured himself another contract and others unsurprised given his previous flashes of brilliance.

With a new era of big men emerging recently in Bol Bol, Chet Holmgren, and most recently, Victor Wembanyama, many have drawn similarities. All three men boast guard skills, including ball handling, shooting, and a unique ability to push the break that we haven't seen in big men before.

Tim Hardaway Sr. recently stated that Bol has better physical talent than Wembanyama. Of course, the comments gave some fans plenty of room for jokes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given that Bol Bol is a four-year NBA vet while Wembanyama is entering as a rookie, many believe Wembanyama has already eclipsed Bol Bol.

In addition, Wembanyama is believed to be the most highly-touted prospect in recent memory, whereas Bol has continued to fight for a spot on an NBA roster.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to the NBA veteran's comments below!

@JonMetler - Twitter

@UTDevann - Twitter

@Willpickss - Twitter

@TraceDontMiss - Twitter

@LakersBetta - Twitter

@chuckgoldberg - Twitter

@charliequinnmma - Twitter

@PerSources - Twitter

This isn't the first time Bol Bol has been compared to Victor Wembanyama

Spurs Trail Blazers Basketball

Although Tim Hardaway Sr. has earned plenty of criticism for comparing Bol Bol to Victor Wembanyama, this isn't the first time we've seen these comparisons. Last season, while Bol was playing for the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero praised him for his versatility.

While Banchero stated that he didn't want to compare the two, he admitted that it seemed as though Bol was overlooked when Victor Wembanyama was being called a unicorn. As he pointed out, the two do many of the same things on the court.

While speaking to HoopsHype, Banchero spoke about the two, saying:

"Everyone talks about the Victor dude from France. I'm not trying to compare them, but Bol's 7-foot-2 (2.18 m.), shoots threes, brings it up the court, makes passes, and blocks shots."

"I feel like people kind of forget about him, but Bol's a freak of nature. He moves like a 6-foot-5 (1.95 m.) shooting guard. It's crazy," Banchero added.

Of course, since then, we have seen the development of the two players. Although Bol showed flashes of brilliance, averaging 13.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 2.0 bpg early last season, Wembanyama seems to be better everywhere.

Between his physicals, touch around the rim, ballhandling ability and basketball IQ, Wembanyama looks like the 'bigger, better Bol.'

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence