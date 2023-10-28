"Completely recognize how this instance caused confusion": ESPN regretful over misleading Damian Lillard post after Bucks' debut

ESPN has responded to the controversial Damian Lillard post on X after the point guard's Milwaukee Bucks debut. Per several reports, ESPN released a statement saying it was never the network's intention to confuse fans.

ESPN's SportsCenter X account posted a video of Lillard in a Bucks jersey, looking like it had been from the post-game interview while it was actually an edited video from the Bubble in 2020.

In the edited video, Lillard can be seen saying: "Ain't nothing I want more. I told you when I first came, I said, 'I didn't come here to waste my time,'" ESPN captioned the digitally altered video, "DAME DIDN'T COME TO MILWAUKEE TO WASTE HIS TIME."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The post received a lot of criticism from fans who did not like the misrepresentation. Responding to the backlash drawn by the video, an ESPN spokesperson said:

"We occasionally look to connect sports moments of the past with contemporary imagery and storylines as part of our social content. While it was never our intention to misrepresent anything for fans, we completely recognize how this instance caused confusion."

Damian Lillard's historic Milwaukee Bucks debut

Damian Lillard's Milwaukee Bucks debut on Thursday went as well as the team could have hoped for. He scored 39 points to help Milwaukee secure a 118-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of the season.

Perhaps Lillards' most impressive feat was scoring the team's final 11 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Lillard said after the game:

"I've had enough conversations with guys, especially with Giannis, that I came in knowing what was expected of me. They're encouraging me to be the person to take control, make decisions and decide what's going to happen in those moments."

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the NBA's best teams in recent seasons. The team has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference three times in the last five years.

In his debut, Damian Lillard played a team-high 37 minutes. His 39 points were the most scored by a debuting Milwaukee player, surpassing Terry Cummings' 34 in 1984.