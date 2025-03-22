“Confirms LeBron, LeBron, LeBron James is the GOAT” - Fans in stitches as Grizzlies 5’8 rookie sings viral song for Lakers star

The viral LeBron James song has been taking the internet by storm, and apparently, it's reached the Memphis Grizzlies. In a video shared online by Memphis Hustle guard and former Duke alum DJ Steward, two-way Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura can be seen singing along to the LeBron James song.

While it's unclear whether the video was rookie hazing given that Steward has been in the G League since 2021, and Kawamura signed with Memphis heading into this season, the clip has quickly started to go viral.

Fans were quick to react to the situation:

"I don’t see other players in the NBA singing songs of praises for MJ back in the day. This confirms that LeBron, LeBron, LeBron James is the GOAT," - One wrote

"Yuki got that superstar energy LeBron would be proud of this one." - Another fan replied.

Others were quick to pour on the praise for Yuki Kawamura:

"Yuki got vocals and vibes!" - Another added

"I love Yuki. Love his hustle," - One replied.

Yuki Kawamura and LeBron James could have a chance to go head-to-head next weekend when Memphis hosts the LA Lakers

Next weekend, Yuki Kawamura will have the chance to share the floor with LeBron James when the Memphis Grizzlies host James and the LA Lakers on Saturday, Mar. 29.

This would be the second opportunity the two have had to play in the same game, with Kawamura playing two minutes in Memphis' 131-114 win over LA back in November.

Since then, however, Kawamura has cemented himself as a G League talent, averaging 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game over 31.2 minutes of action.

While Kawamura hasn't played for the Memphis Grizzlies since Feb. 12, when he logged one minute against the LA Clippers, Ja Morant has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the past three games.

If he winds up on the sideline through this week, Kawamura could get some playing time given the absence of Morant.

Of course, on the flip side, LeBron James has been battling a groin injury of his own. According to coach JJ Redick, however, it sounds like there's a good chance LeBron returns to action tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

