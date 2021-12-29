"Congrats, you barely beat the Rockets" - Skip Bayless calls LeBron James a flat-track bully after his stellar outing against Houston Rockets

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook played starring roles to end the LA Lakers’ five-game losing streak against the lowly Houston Rockets.

Playing one of the worst defensive teams in the league, both superstars finished with triple-doubles. The match against the Rockets was a welcome respite after the Lakers’ dismal showing in their last five games.

Right on cue, The Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless stressed on who LeBron James, Westbrook and the Lakers were up against. Just moments before the game ended, the Fox Sports analyst had this to say:

“LeBron and Russ played great down the stretch. Both had triple-doubles. LeBron often flexed, snarled, mean-mugged as he played bully ball. Uh, Bron. It’s the ROCKETS, who lost by 24 last night in Charlotte. Congrats, you barely beat the Rockets. I guess it’s a start.”

To be fair, Skip Bayless got his facts right. Heading into the matchup against LeBron James, Westbrook and the Lakers, the Rockets were in a four-game losing slump. They were blown off the court 123-99 against the Hornets and have lost four consecutive games by at least 10 points.

Despite the young and inexperienced Rockets' poor play, few were counting on the Lakers to win big. In fact, the team needed every bit of LeBron James’ brilliance and Westbrook’s all-round display to pull off the victory. The final score did not tell the whole story of how close the game was.

What’s next for LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers will need more from LeBron James and Russell Westrook against the surging Memphis Grizzlies. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

After the win against the Houston Rockets, the LA Lakers will take on the resurgent Memphis Grizzlies. Unlike the Rockets’ inept defense, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will face a team that turned its season around behind a suffocating defense.

For the first time this season, the Lakers played small-ball throughout the game, with the King starting at center. Instead of relieving the four-time MVP with either Dwight Howard or DeAndre Jordan, Dave Fizdale opted for veteran superstar Carmelo Anthony.

It worked against the Rockets who didn’t have a bruising low post threat or an athletic big that is a vertical threat.

The Lakers are not going to enjoy the same advantage against the Memphis Grizzlies’ tandem of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steve Adams. In their last matchup against the Grizzlies with Anthony Davis on the frontcourt, Jackson Jr. bullied the Lakers with a game-high 25 points.

Russell Westbrook had one of his worst games against the Grizzlies in that game. He ended up with nine points, six rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers. The former MVP also finished with a game-worst -16 net rating.

With all due respect to the Rockets, they weren’t the test that the Lakers needed. If they have to start turning things around, they need the best of James and Westbrook against a tough Memphis Grizzlies team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra