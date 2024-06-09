“Congratulations baby!” - Gabrielle Union wholeheartedly wishes husband Dwyane Wade on Emmy Award win

NBA legend Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union made it known to her 21.5 million followers on Instagram that her husband is now an Emmy Award winner. Union took to the platform Friday to share a snap of Wade posing with the award coupled with a congratulatory message.

"Congratulations baby!!!! EMMY WINNER!!!!!" Union captioned her story.

Gabrielle Union congratulates Dwyane Wade on his Emmy win

Dwyane Wade landed the achievement after 'The Dads' won a Daytime Emmy Award at the event held in Los Angeles. The three-time NBA champion was an executive producer of the movie and shared a celebratory post on Instagram of him posing on the red carpet alongside Director Lucina Fischer and co-executive producer Jon Marcus.

"Hello Emmy! Congrts to @luchinafisher and The Dads! @jmarc127 and I are honored to be apart of yall team," Wade captioned the post.

'The Dads' is a short film about five dads who join the father of a gay college student as they head for a weekend fishing trip to rural Oklahoma. In the film, the five dads candidly discuss their love, hopes, and fears for their queer kids which touched the hearts of many fans.

In a previous interview with Deadline, Dwyane Wade described how close this movie was to his heart and outlined the movie's focus on the importance of a father's role in a kid's life, especially in the bounds of LGBTQ children.

“I am incredibly proud to be joining Luchina Fisher and the entire team on this journey to bring awareness to a cause that is so close to my heart," Wade said.

"The Dads shows us the power of fathers loving and supporting their LGBTQ children, breaking through the barriers of prejudice, embracing diversity, and coming together to have these important conversations. I look forward to providing an additional voice to amplify this important conversation so that all kids have unconditional love and acceptance for who they truly are.”

The Miami Heat legend grew to be an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community ever since his 17-year-old daughter Zaya came out as a trans girl in 2020.

Dwyane Wade launches an online community supporting transgender youth

Inspired by his trans daughter Zaya, Dwayne Wade created Translatable, a new online community designed to support transgender children and their families.

“The question was presented to her (Zaya) as, ‘If you have one thing that you want to see change in this community, what would it be?,'” Wade said.

“And, for her, it goes right to parents. It goes right to the adults. It goes right to us. It’s not the kids. It’s us. And so she wanted to create a space that felt safe for parents and their kids. That’s what Translatable is, and it’s her baby.”

Translatable is funded by the Wade Family Foundation and hopes to provide a community to support growth, mental health, well-being and a space that ignites more conversations leading to greater understanding and acceptance.