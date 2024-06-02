Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union celebrates Pride Month by gushing over her 17YO stepdaughter - "Future Astro biologist"

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are proud parents to daughter Zaya Wade. Despite being her stepmom, Union has been proud and supportive of Zaya. On July 1, Union celebrated her stepdaughter and Pride Month on social media.

Union reposted a post by Wade from his Instagram that he put out for his daughter on 29th May, on her birthday. Reposting the post on her IG Story, Union wrote:

“Beautiful and Compassionate. Future Astro Biologist. We are proud.”

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union's IG Story dedicated to her stepdaughter Zaya Wade [Photo Credit: Gabrielle Union IG Handle]

Zaya Wade is still in high school. But earlier in April this year, the Hollywood actress revealed that her stepdaughter had already chosen her major for her future academic career. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Union said Zaya wants to pursue Astrobiology.

“She wants to major in astrobiology, so there's only so much help we can offer, to be honest ... I was a sociology major, [so I'm like], 'Girl, you're on your own,'" Union said.

Zaya Wade came out as a transgender in 2020 when she was 12, and Dwayne Wade and Union have been very supportive of her since. Apart from being a voice on trans issues, Zaya Wade also had a modeling career.

She was on the runway for Miu Miu last year at the Paris Fashion Week. Earlier in 2022, Zaya Wade also appeared as the face for a gender bracelet for Tiffany & Co.

Dwyane Wade's daughter says stepmom Gabrielle Union taught her the essence of true beauty

Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, is a spokesperson for women’s empowerment and mental health. She spoke about the unrealistic beauty standards social media has set for the youth and the emotional toll it takes on people.

Union has been a great messenger for the beauty within. She had the same message for her stepdaughter. In a conversation with DAZED, Zaya Wade spoke about what Union had taught her about true beauty.

"It's about being you and expressing yourself the way you want to. She tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and that they don't mean anything," Zaya said. "They don't matter anymore; what people thought was the standard is not. And just that being myself is the best technique out there."

Zaya Wade was born to Dwyane Wade and his former wife, Siohvaughn Funches. After divorcing her, Wade was legally given custody of Zaya.

The former couple also fought over their daughter when Union and Wade filed for legally changing Zaya Wade's name and gender. Funches claimed in court that the Miami Heat star was using Zaya for financial gain.