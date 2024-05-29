"Zaya has been Zaya from Day 1"- Dwyane Wade shuts down doubters over "traumatic" experience with daughter being transgender

Dwyane Wade has been retired from the NBA since 2019 and the four-time NBA champion has been focusing on life beyond basketball. Many see him as a father figure and a good role model in his relationship with his transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, and he even got an award for it.

The Naismith Hall of Famer was given the Elevete Prize Award for supporting Zaya and her advocacy 'Translateable,' which is an online community for the LGBTQ+ community to share their experiences, making them more comfortable with their chosen personalities.

Along with the award, Dwyane Wade was asked during the interview if he was helping Zaya due to a past traumatic experience.

"I think people feel that because I have a trans daughter that I had a traumatic experience. Zaya has been Zaya from day one. Nothing has changed in a sense of how Zaya shows up," said Wade.

Dwyane Wade thanks mother and Zaya for showing there is more to life than basketball

Having dedicated his life to playing basketball, Dwyane Wade earned quite a vast resume of achievements.

During a snippet interview that was posted by Wade on his IG story, he shared that his mom, JoLinda Wade, has been preaching to him that basketball is not the biggest thing in life, which he initially doubted.

"My mom used to always tell me, 'You're life is bigger than basketball,' and I could not fathom that," Wade said.

As the Miami Heat legend looked back, he understood what that meant when Zaya Wade came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community at the early age of 12. Being the progressive father that he is, Dwyane Wade supported Zaya's decision and even advocated for transgenderism.

Sharing his story, Wade publicly thanked his mother and Zaya for opening his eyes to a bigger world outside basketball.

"As I go through the world, I get to have conversations with other fathers, other mothers, other families. I realize that life is bigger than basketball.

"So I have to thank my daughter, Zaya, for making my live bigger than basketball. I'm standing in the place for her as I accept this award on behalf of my entire family," said Wade.

The award given to Dwyane Wade by the annual Make Good Famous Summit comes with a $250,000 grant that would help support Zaya's 'Translatable' advocacy.