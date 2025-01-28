“Connor McGregor would knock him out easy”: NBA fans react to UFC star sizing up Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is 7-foot-1 and listed as 282 pounds. He is an imposing figure on the court and towers over most of his peers, but that didn't seem to faze UFC star Conor McGregor.

The Bucks were in Salt Lake City on Monday night to play the Utah Jazz with McGregor in attendance to catch some high level NBA action. The Irish fighter was spotted hanging out courtside and even had time to go over to the bench and acknowledge Lopez.

In an interaction that took place during the game, McGregor seemed to ask Lopez about his physique, prompting the NBA player to stand up. McGregor, who stands at 5-foot-9, got a chance to size up the Bucks' big man and didn't seem to concerned about Brooks height and frame.

The playful exchange between the two athletes led to a discussion on social media about which of them would win in a fight. Most fans believe that despite Brook Lopez's size advantage, Conor McGregor holds the edge in this battle.

"Conor would knock him out easy," said a fan.

"I got Conor in round 1," said one fan.

"Conor would still obliterate him btw," said another fan.

"I love it. Double champ gonna need double the swagger for 7'1 Brook lol," said a fan.

"He will knock him out," commented a fan.

"U'll never see Khabib be this funny that's y Conor is the goat," said a fan.

McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and is a versatile fighter that has mastered several styles. However, he has not fought officially since 2021.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Utah Jazz 125-110 with Lopez contributing 10 points, six rebounds and an assist.

Brook Lopez names Milwaukee Bucks star as the best player on the planet

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrate after winning the Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Brook Lopez is in his 17th year in the league and has had to opportunity to play with some of the game's greats. Now in his seventh season with Milwaukee, Lopez named one of his Bucks' teammates as the best player in the league.

Following the Bucks 122-106 win over the Chicago Bulls at the Fiserv Forum on Nov. 20, Lopez was asked about Giannis Antetokounmpo's incredible performance.

"Best player in the planet," replied Lopez.

Giannis finished with 41 points and nine rebounds in the win over the Bulls. In a dominant third quarter display, he scored 25 of his team's 29 points.

Antetokounmpo is a two time league MVP and a nine-time All-Star.

Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo were both members of the Bucks team that won the NBA championship in 2021.

