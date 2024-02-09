"Cooked that abuser s**mbag" - Jaylen Brown caught sneakily dissing Miles Bridges online has NBA fans in frenzy

Boston Celtics All-Star guard Jaylen Brown has NBA fans going wild on X/Twitter after he liked a social media post that joked about Miles Bridges' domestic abuse case which led to him being arrested and suspended for 30 days.

Back in 2022, it was reported that Bridges allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Mychelle Johnson. The Charlotte Hornets player was taken into custody and was later released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Some fans have been using this case to make jokes about Bridges, as evidenced by one fan who tweeted photos of Johnson after Bridges allegedly assaulted her. The photo came with the caption, "Miles Bridges talent off the court."

Afterward, people noticed that the post appeared under Brown's liked posts.

Several users on Twitter praised the Celtics All-Star for his action.

"Cooked that abuser s**mbag," said one fan.

Another fan lauded Brown while also calling out the league by tagging the official NBA Twitter page.

"Jaylen stands on business. @NBA time to do the same."

On the other hand, some Miles Bridges fans voiced their support for the Hornets forward while also calling out Jaylen Brown.

"@MilesBridges Time to Drop a Jaylen Brown Diss track."

A user simply called out Brown, asking him to work on his game instead of spending time on other things.

"Jaylen need to work on his left hand, he worried bout the wrong s***."

Jaylen Brown is set to have a busy All-Star Weekend

Jaylen Brown will be playing in his third NBA All-Star game after being selected as one of the reserves for the event. He was first named as an All-Star in 2021 as a reserve. He was drafted to Team Lebron James who was facing off against Team Kevin Durant.

Brown's next All-Star appearance came in 2023 where he was once again drafted by LeBron to be a part of his team against Team Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This year, with the NBA getting rid of the All-Star Draft and returning to the traditional East vs West format, the 27-year-old will be able to team up with fellow Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum for the first time in the All-Star game. They were always drafted to opposite teams.

Aside from playing in the All-Star game, Brown is also set to participate in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest. Fans are excited that he decided to play in the annual event as he will be the first All-Star player since DeAndre Jordan to do so.

