"He’s goated now" - NBA fans hail Jaylen Brown on rumors of Celtics' star participating in 2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown is rumored to participate in the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest. Upon learning this, fans couldn't help but applaud him. Although there hasn't been a confirmation, fans are convinced that he'll be putting on a show.

Fans have been longing for an All-Star to participate in the dunk contest for quite some time. The last time an All-Star participated in the dunk contest was in 2018 when Victor Oladipo was selected in his first All-Star appearance. 2011 was the last time an All-Star (Blake Griffin) won the contest.

The event usually attracts stars, but the recent trend of stars losing in the event has led to a decline in star interest.

For this year, the confirmed participants are Jacob Toppin of the Westchester Knicks, Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, and reigning slam dunk champion Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic.

Although there are still a few fans who think the dunk contest won't be entertaining this season, the participants are ready to put on a show for the people.

Jaylen Brown reacts to getting selected to his third All-Star appearance

The Celtics have developed Jaylen Brown into a top talent in the league. His game has evolved and is a significant part of the team's campaign. His play during the first half of the season has been exciting. Brown has appeared in 46 games this season and is averaging 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

This is his second-straight All-Star appearance, third overall. Upon finding out that he was selected to represent the Celtics in the 73rd NBA All-Star game, Brown showed his appreciation for the people who have supported him.

"Any time you get, I guess, some type of recognition, it's a humility standpoint that's attached to it," Brown said (via Sports Illustrated). "But all the people who have supported me, been in the trenches through the ups and downs, team JB, it's a celebration and I just want to thank them for that."

The second half of the season is where true stars show their true talent. Brown and the Celtics, they're well aware of what they are capable of doing. They've prepared for the second half of the season even before the 2023-24 campaign started. The team has the NBA title in their sights and so far they've proven that they are serious this year.

