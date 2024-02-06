"If he dunks with his left, 10/10/10/10": NBA Twitter reacts to Jaylen Brown considering headlining Slam Dunk Contest

Following fans' pleas for more star power in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is reportedly considering headlining this year’s event. However, fans are divided on the three-time All-Star’s potential inclusion.

Many have been critical of the Slam Dunk Contest due to its lack of big-name participants and original dunks. Over the last few years, the contest has featured several relatively unknown players, leading some to question if the event should continue.

Last year, for example, the contest featured three role players (KJ Martin, Trey Murphy III and Jericho Sims) and one G League call-up (Mac McClung). So, Brown would undoubtedly be one of the contest’s highest-profile participants in years.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news of Brown’s potential inclusion on Monday, noting that his decision isn’t final. However, Charania said that the 27-year-old is “seriously considering” giving his commitment and has been “mulling over the possibility for several weeks.”

NBA fans on X/Twitter later reacted to the news, with some being excited by the possibility of seeing Brown take part in the contest.

“He’ll win 100%. [Let’s f**king go], Jaylen Brown,” one fan said.

However, others expressed skepticism.

“Jaylen Brown isn’t a good dunker,” one said.

Meanwhile, several fans cracked jokes about whether Brown would attempt a left-handed dunk in the contest. The star wing has long been criticized for his inability to dribble and create offense with his left hand.

“If he dunks with his left, 10/10/10/10,” one fan said.

“Bro is gonna be doing only right-handed dunks,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Brown potentially joining the Slam Dunk Contest:

Jaylen Brown could make Celtics franchise history by joining Slam Dunk Contest

It’s up for debate whether Jaylen Brown is a big enough name or a flashy enough dunker to bring extra buzz to the Slam Dunk Contest. However, regardless of what fans think of Brown’s dunking ability, he could make franchise history by participating in the event.

Per Yahoo Sports, Brown would become the Celtics’ first Slam Dunk Contest participant since high-flying wing Gerald Green, who won the contest in 2007. Additionally, he would be just the fifth participant in the franchise’s history (Ricky Davis [2000], Dee Brown [1999] and Greg Minor [1996]).

Thus, if Brown participates, he will have a chance to become the biggest-name Celtics player ever to win the contest.

