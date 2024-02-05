Jayson Tatum shouts out rapper Travis Scott while styling his upcoming $200 Nike line ‘Cut The Check’

Jayson Tatum is ruling the basketball court with his sneakers choices this season. Just like with some of his other performances, the Celtics star is rocking the sneaker game.

Recently, Tatum took to his social media account to show off his latest pair of Jordan shoes. He shared a glimpse of the latest hyped sneakers, the Travis Scott x Jordan 'Cut The Check.' Giving a firey shout-out to the rapper and songwriter, Travis Scott, Jayson Tatum mentioned him in the post.

Tatum rocking his Travis Scott sneakers (Image via Instagram @jaytatum0)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson Tatum's Travis Scott x Jordan Cut The Check sneakers represent Scott's debut in creating a unique signature sneaker model with a distinctive design.

While the artist has collaborated on various Jordan sneaker models in the past, this represents his first individual signature model, showcasing an entirely new and innovative design. However, upon the sneakers' online unveiling, netizens began criticizing the design.

In the second week of July last year, news regarding the Travis Scott Jordan Cut The Check sneakers emerged online. Fans caught their first glimpse of the shoes when the artist posted images of himself donning the new pair on Instagram.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions on the new sneakers, some suggesting that Scott's promotion of his new album Utopia is connected to the forthcoming release.

Travis Scott x Jordan's Cut The Check collection is highly anticipated, with the initial release set for Holiday 2023, featuring a Black/Multi-Color colorway and carrying a price tag of $200.

Additional colorways are scheduled for 2024, as revealed by Scott, including the Sail/Muslin-Black-Fire Red version. These sneakers will be available at selected Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com.

Jayson Tatum recently unveiled an exclusive colorway for the Tatum 2

In the matchup against the LA Lakers on Thursday, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sported his latest addition, the Jordan Tatum 2 Player Exclusive 'Strawberry Milkshake' kicks.

The kicks, with Tatum-themed branding throughout, feature hidden details such as quotes and a nod to his relationship with his six-year-old son, Deuce. Previously, the Jordan Tatum 2 sneaker made its on-court debut on Christmas Day 2023 in the Celtics vs. Lakers matchup.

Additionally, the Jordan Tatum 2 iterations 'Vortex' and 'Momma's Boy' are expected to debut in Spring 2024. The 'Momma's Boy' colorway, reported by HypeBeast to be the first to release, features a white canvas upper with outlines of lilies throughout and volt accents to highlight the 'JT' branding on the tongue and the midsole.

The 'Vortex' pair features a mint foam-like colorway throughout the mesh upper, with additional accents of lava glow and jade-key lime on the midsole. However, with the Player Exclusive 'Strawberry Milkshake' iteration exclusive to the Celtics star, the sneaker community is now eagerly anticipating Jordan Tatum 2, the successor to the popular Jordan Tatum 1.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!