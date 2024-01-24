"Somebody needs to get fired" - Jaylen Brown's unexpected response to Mavericks' arena replaying his ankle breaker on Luka Doncic

Jaylen Brown had a great game against the Dallas Mavericks in their road game at the American Airlines Center. To add to his excellent night from the floor, Brown had Mavs superstar Luka Doncic on the floor in the second quarter.

The NBA is highly competitive and home teams don't miss many chances to humiliate (within the boundaries of sports) and discourage their opponents every second. Home teams hype up their players in the introductions but not the visitors. Even after a highlight play by the opponents, there is rarely a time when they replay the video.

However, it seems like someone in the replay center forgot that he was in the American Airlines Center and not the Boston Celtics’ TD Garden. During Boston's 119-110 win on Monday, Brown sent Doncic to the floor with his ankle breaker.

Because Brown was on the visiting team, the ankle breaker would not be expected to have made the in-arena highlights. However, the Mavericks’ arena replayed the video. When a reporter asked about the incident, Brown said:

“Here? Nah, I didn't notice that. That’s crazy. Somebody needs to get fired if they did that.”

With 5:35 remaining before halftime, Brown dribbled at the top of the key. After Payton Pritchard’s screen, Brown found Luka in one-on-one play. After a few dribbles, Brown put Doncic on the floor in the high post and made a jumper.

Jaylen Brown scored 34 points on 13-for-23 shooting in the Celtics' win.

Jaylen Brown praises Luka Doncic’s defense after win over Mavericks

When it comes to offense, Luka Doncic is nothing less than magic. However, he hasn’t made a name for himself when it comes to defense. In the middle of the second quarter, Jaylen Brown dropped Luka on the floor with a step-back jumper.

When Doncic was asked about the play, he did not shy away from giving Brown props for the impressive play.

“I saw that video,” Doncic said. “I can’t lie. That was really nice.”

The Mavericks tried to put bodies on Brown late in the game, and on some plays, they also put Doncic on the Celtics’ star. When Brown was asked about the Mavs putting Doncic on him, he praised the Slovenian star for his effort on defense.

“It happens. It’s a part of basketball,” Brown said of the crossover. “I respect him for getting out there and trying. Even in the second half, instead of trying to hide him, they tried to put him on me. And he got some stops toward the end of the game. So, respect to him, but it’s part of basketball. Just come out and play hard.”

Doncic also had an impressive game, notching yet another triple-double of the season: 33 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists.

However, Doncic did not have a great shooting night, going 12 of 30, including 2 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 39 points.

