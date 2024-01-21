"This man tryna be Allen Iverson" - Luka Doncic debuts braids on Mavericks & has NBA fans freaking out

Luka Doncic is yet again having an incredible season with the Dallas Mavericks. MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) shared an image via X of the superstar with a braided haircut, including a caption that said, "Celtics are cooked. Luka got braids." This is the first time the Mavericks superstar showcased this kind of hairstyle.

Debuting a new look is not uncommon for Doncic as he also had a look that featured a mustache early on in the season. However, this fresh new hairstyle has resulted in mixed reactions from NBA fans as the Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Here's what the fans said on X.

"Luka with some Post Malone musty lookin a** braids."

Some of the fans are not fond of the new look; however, there is some optimism from the fans who are envisioning another run similar to when he was christened "Papa Doncic" last month. That was the nickname coined for Doncic when he went on a scorching streak following the birth of his first child. In the five games after his daughter's birth, he averaged 35.2 points, 12.4 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

When it comes to the NBA, a lot of stars are fond of changing their hairstyles along with growing out beards. Doncic's performance will certainly be monitored by fans and if he goes on another scorching streak on the court.

Luka Doncic debuted mustache against LA Clippers on Nov. 10

On Nov. 10, Luka Doncic showcased his mustache when the Dallas Mavericks went up against the LA Clippers. In the game, Doncic was sensational, which was one of the best ways to announce his new appearance.

For as incredible as his mustache looked, it didn't come close to the kind of show he put forth for the Dallas home crowd at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks superstar put up 44 points (17-for-21 shooting, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range), six rebounds and six assists.

That performance led Dallas to a 144-126 win. His teammate, eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, also contributed 27 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. The team shot 52.0%, including 45.2% from 3-point range.

With Luka Doncic possibly debuting his new braided hairstyle on Monday night against the Boston Celtics, it remains to be seen if the four-time All-Star will embody another look as he still has 40 games left this season.

The Dallas Mavericks (24-18), who are sixth in the Western Conference, have won six of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Doncic is in fifth place in the MVP race as he consistently finds himself in elite company.

