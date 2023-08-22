“Cooked that scream merchant” – Lonzo Ball calling out Stephen A. Smith over fake injury update has NBA fans mocking ESPN analyst

Lonzo Ball has decided to take matters into his own hands following Stephen A. Smith's reported that the NBA point guard is having a hard time with his mobility. Ball posted a video calling out the ESPN analyst and showing proof to counter Smith's report.

The former second pick posted a video of him getting up from a sitting position repeatedly. While doing so, he called out the analyst.

"Stephen A, who are your sources, bro?" Ball said. "Please tell me who your sources are. Come on, man. Come on, man. You gotta stop yapping. And I actually like you, man. I don't even know you like that, but I like you. I'm coming back, man. Come on."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After this, fans had a field day with Smith, calling him out on social media. Here are some of the best reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It was reported that Ball will sit out the entire 2023-24 NBA season due to his lingering knee issues. His knee causing him to miss all of last season. Due to this, Smith made some bold claims regarding the severity of the point guard for the Chicago Bulls.

"I've heard that it's even hard for him to get up from the sitting position," Smith said.

Expand Tweet

Clearly, Ball is slowly recovering and has proven that he could be back on the court soon. It might take a while, but the fans are patient and want a 100% recovery from the point guard.

You might also be interested in reading this: Lonzo Ball expresses disappointment at $80,000,000 Bulls tenure falling apart due to knee trouble: "Never got to see what it was"

Lonzo Ball reflects on the 2018-19 season with the LA Lakers

Lonzo Ball and Lance Stephenson with the Lakers

Lonzo Ball was once one of the best talents of the LA Lakers. But he didn't last long with the team as he was traded for Anthony Davis by the front office. Still, Ball gave his thoughts on what could have been with the team during the 2018-19 season if it didn't have a ton of injuries.

"You know how it is. You don’t really know what to expect," Ball said. "You know coming into something new, especially the NBA, for me, it was a lot different than college, personally, just because, honestly, I think college is important, too. You got to pick the right school to go to. You need to go to who wants you where you can rock out and do your thing like that.

"So, NBA, you don’t really get to decide that much, you know what I’m saying. It’s just based off the draft and who needs what. ... I don’t think we ever really got on the same page my rookie year, but that kinda changed my second year when we got (Rajon) Rondo and Bron (James) and some more vets around the team to really guide young guys.

"You know that’s important in the league, showing us the way and stuff like that. And it was going good, but we just all got hurt that second year. But other than that, I don’t regret nothing. Like you said, I played for my hometown team. That was a dream come true for me.”

Expand Tweet

Also read: Lonzo Ball reminisces about his electrifying high school days that ignited the nation: "It was pretty wild"

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)