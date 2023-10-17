"Cookie was going through it" - Magic Johnson's infamous beach image resurfaces online & fans roasted NBA legend with wicked humor

Magic Johnson once took an infamous picture on the beach in sunny California with 12 women. He was donning his Lakers jersey in the promotional photo shoot. The image has resurfaced on social media, and the recycling of the throwback photo resulted in NBA fans roasting the legend.

Many took to twitter to get off their jokes at Johnson’s expense, while few used the opportunity to make jokes about Johnson’s romantic history. They also made many references to his past scandals and even his marriage. One fan brought in his wife Cookie.

“Cookie was going through it,” one fan wrote.

He was not alone. Many others did the same. Check out some of the social media reactions to the old photo.

Magic Johnson's personal life

Magic Johnson’s personal life has been well documented. Johnson went to college at Michigan State University. He married Earlitha “Cookie” Kelly in 1991 in Michigan.

The couple now primarily reside in Beverly Hills. They also have a vacation home in Dana Point, California.

The two have one son, Earvin Johnson III aka EJ. He is openly gay and has appeared on reality TV shows including “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills”. The couple also adopted a daughter, Elisa in 1995.

Johnson also fathered a son before his marriage with Melissa Mitchell. His son is named Andre, and was primarily raised by his mother. Johnson visited him in the summer offseasons from his basketball career.

Johnson was also famous as one of the first athletes to publicly admit to contracting HIV. He announced his infection in 1991. The 64-year-old has since become a huge advocate for the fight against the disease. He does so through the Magic Johnson Foundation.

At the time HIV was viewed as a disease associated with homosexual activity or intravenous drug users. Johnson helped to take down that stigma and showed HIV was a larger problem for the entire public.

Magic Johnson has successfully treated the virus. He prevents the infection from progressing to AIDS with a daily combination of prescription drugs.