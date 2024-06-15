"Cooking himself": NBA fans in stitches after Paul George's hilarious admission of making the marquee stage as an analyst

LA Clippers star Paul George is admired for his clutch gene and overall defensive abilities, but he inadvertently went viral on Friday night off the court. George appeared as an analyst in the NBA Finals pre-game show alongside Stephen A. Smith and made a hilarious comment that left fans in stitches.

When asked about commenting on Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, PG said:

"This is my first finals appearance."

Fans were quick to react on X:

"That’s wild bro ain’t even tryna defend himself," one fan reacted.

"Cooking himself," another commented.

"He just roast himself on live television worldwide," said another fan.

"The only time they’ll ever make it there lol," wrote one fan.

Some fans also trolled the Philadelphia 76ers and former MVP Joel Embid, who also joined the Finals pre-game show.

"Embiid aint make any finals either lmao," said a fan.

"This the first time Embiid’s experienced anything past the 2nd round," another fan said.

Joel Embiid talks about adding in the offseason and side-eyes Paul George

Although free agency has yet to start, Sixers star Joel Embiid has already started recruiting, making a play for LA Clippers forward Paul George on live TV. On "NBA Countdown," where George was also a guest analyst for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Embiid put in a funny pitch for George while discussing the Boston Celtics.

Embiid said he has felt the blues from the Celtics steamrolling the 76ers in three different playoffs since 2017-18:

“I can’t stand them, I hate Boston,” Embiid said. “Great city, great fans. Obviously, they have some great players, but it hurts me a lot.

"Hopefully, this offseason, we find a way to get better and, you know, add some pieces,” Embiid said, looking at George.

The Clippers have a $47.6 million player option for Paul George next season., but earlier reports noted George had yet to agree to a new deal and would instead wait for a larger contract.