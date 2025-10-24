Cooper Flagg Catches Brutal Stray From Jordan Brand Over Mimicking Bulls Legend’s Pose

Cooper Flagg caught brutal strays from Jordan brand over his pose in a commercial. On Wednesday, fintech company Chime shared a picture of Flagg on its Instagram account.In the picture, the Mavericks rookie is standing with his arms stretched wide. The image was monochrome and had a wide border running around the edges. The border contained Chime's branding.The fintech brand accompanied the caption with a catchy tagline for their partnership with the Mavs rookie.&quot;t’s time for @cooper_flagg to fly, wings sold separately,&quot; the caption read.Flagg's pose in the picture was a mirror copy of Michael Jordan's pose from one of his iconic posters. Seeing the resemblance to the Mavs rookie and Bulls legend's poses, Jordan brand left a comment on the post, which trolled both Chime and Flagg.&quot;Insufficient funds,&quot; the comment read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChime did not reply to the Bulls legend's brand comment. Cooper Flagg's partnership with the fintech company is just the start of many more endorsement deals he will do in the future.The Mavs rookie is one of the most talked-about players this season. He was the number one pick in this year's draft and is expected to become a superstar in the future. Flagg played his debut game in the league in the Mavs' 125-92 season-opening loss against the Spurs.Cooper Flagg linked up with Michael Jordan before the 2025-26 NBA seasonCooper Flagg linked up with Michael Jordan right before the start of the new NBA season. On Sept. 27, the Mavericks' X account shared a picture of the star rookie and the Bulls legend sharing a handshake on their timeline.The number one pick met the greatest player of all time at the Ryder Cup. Flagg is wearing a blue hoodie jacket and khaki pants as he shakes the hand of the Bulls legend, who is in his golfing attire.Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavsLINKMJ 🤝 Coop Epic link up at the Ryder Cup ⛳️ @PGA @RyderCupUSA // #MFFLCooper Flagg had an eventful offseason, but since the preseason, he has been locked in and ready to prove himself. The Mavs rookie had a great showing in the preseason games, however, he fell short in his team's season opener against the Spurs.Former Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama, gave Flagg his welcome to the NBA moment as he scored more than 40-points in his first game of the season. Flagg was inconsistent in the game's first half. However, he regained his rhythm in the third quarter, and ended the night with 10-points, two-rebounds and one-assists.