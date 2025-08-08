Cooper Flagg hilarious whiffs on golf swings trying to emulate signature Happy Gilmore style

Cooper Flagg was inspired by the newly released movie Happy Gilmore 2. Just days after the film hit Netflix, the Dallas Mavericks rookie found himself at the golf range attempting to replicate the unorthodox swing of Adam Sandler’s character, Happy Gilmore.It took him a while to adjust to the unique run-up style swing. His first two attempts barely sent the golf ball any distance. But by the third and fourth swings, he had started to get a hang of it as he delivered some impressive shots.Cooper Flagg mimicking the iconic fictional golf swing doesn't come as a surprise, given his passion for the sport. Over the past year, he has often shared that golf is one of his favorite ways to spend his free time and has even described it as his “hidden talent.”Even before entering the NBA, Flagg had achieved a 14 golf handicap, which gave him the confidence to believe he could hold his ground against some of the top golfers in the NBA community, like Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum.Cooper Flagg expresses admiration for Adam SandlerBy mimicking Happy Gilmore’s golf swing, Cooper Flagg made it clear that he’s a fan of Adam Sandler. But on draft night, Flagg took it a step further, as he expressed his admiration for the Hollywood star.In an interview with Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee for Esquire, Flagg shared that he would want Adam Sandler to portray him in a biopic.“If height didn’t matter, which celebrity would play you in a biopic,” the gymnast asked.“If height didn’t matter, Adam Sandler,” Flagg answered.“That was a good one,” Lee reacted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Sandler is a familiar face in the NBA community. He has shared the screen with legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Garnett, in hit movies like Grown Ups and Uncut Gems, respectively.He also starred in the iconic basketball-themed fictional film Hustle, spending time with Juancho Hernangómez, Anthony Edwards, Dirk Nowitzki, Charles Barkley and Julius Erving, among others.With Sandler frequently hooping in open gyms alongside NBA players, Cooper Flagg and Adam Sandler will inevitably cross paths in the future.