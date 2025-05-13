Cooper Flagg pins down David Robinson, Vince Carter and others with $20,000 before setting afoot in NBA

Cooper Flagg isn't even in the NBA but is already seeing his popularity surge as he overtook David Robinson, Vince Carter and other NBA greats in card sales. Flagg now has five trading cards that have sold for over $20,000.

In contrast, Spurs legend David Robinson only has four such cards. Dominique Wilkins has three while Vince Carter has two. Flagg is headed to the 2025 NBA Draft after a year of college ball at Duke. He made 37 appearances in his only season, recording 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Flagg was impactful on both ends of the floor, averaging 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He led the Blue Devils to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, where they were knocked out by Houston. Heading into the draft, most experts expect Flagg to be drafted with the first overall pick.

At 6-foot-9, Flagg is a unicorn forward with a ton of upside. He can score on all three levels, crash the boards and get his teammates involved and is a solid defender with great athleticism. The athletic big's arrival in the league will be followed by great expectations.

The way his cards are selling shows what people expect out of Cooper Flagg, who will hope to make a successful transition to the league.

Cooper Flagg is likely headed to Dallas as the Mavericks win big at the Draft Lottery

The mood in Dallas completely changed on Monday after a few grim months following the Luka Doncic trade. During the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, it was announced that the Dallas Mavericks would have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. It's a surprising outcome, considering that the Mavs only had a 1.8% chance of landing that pick.

With the top pick secured, the Mavericks are more than likely to pick Cooper Flagg, who's widely regarded as the best prospect from this class. Flagg is perhaps the biggest American prospect since Zion Williamson and is set to become the first American to be picked at the No. 1 spot since Paolo Banchero in 2022.

A two-way forward with sound fundamentals and a 6-foot-9 frame is exactly what the Mavericks need after a disastrous season.

