"Cooper Flagg is ridiculous" - Paolo Banchero makes bold NBA stat prediction for Duke star after witnessing his skills firsthand

Cooper Flagg has shown brilliance with the Duke Blue Devils this season. The 6-foot-9 forward has played 31 games, averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, leading the team to a 29-3 record. With how he's played, even NBA stars praise how good he is on the court.

In the newest edition of "Boardroom Talks," Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero spoke highly of Flagg. Banchero believes that Flagg can be one of the best players in the league, not because they went to the same college program. The star forward sees his remarkable promise as a professional basketball star.

"I think Cooper is ridiculous," Banchero said.

Banchero recalled what stood out to him in his first encounter with Flagg.

"One thing that just stood out was his motor and all the things he's able to do out there on the court. Without the ball in his hands. He's running the floor, he's boxing out every time. He's on the glass, he's playing defense. He's in the lanes. You add to his offensive game, now he's a complete player."

The one-time All-Star also praised Flagg's versatility, meaning he can be incorporated into any team's system, no matter where he lands when he gets drafted. Additionally, Banchero believes the forward could put up 16 points, five assists and five rebounds wherever he goes.

With those predicted numbers, Banchero thinks he could increase his production to 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Flagg is the projected top pick in the 2025 NBA draft if he goes to the one-and-done route. However, he said that he could return to college for a second year.

A former NBA player advises Cooper Flagg not to stay for another year

In an interview with The Athletic in February, Cooper Flagg expressed his interest in coming back for another year to play for Duke. While the university would greatly benefit from having Flagg back, not everyone is a fan of it.

Another idea regarding Flagg's potential return was that the forward would end up in a struggling franchise. The website, Tankathon stated that the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards are among the teams that could draft him.

On Wednesday's episode of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," former NBA player Lou Williams advised the young prospect not to stay.

"Don't go back to school," Williams said. "It's going to be the same teams next year bro."

His co-host Chandler Parsons chimed in and said that if it's about the money, he'll earn more being a professional player.

