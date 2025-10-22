  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
  • Cooper Flagg sends powerful message to fans about expectations after Luka Doncic’s exit: "Took a lot of that pressure off of me"

Cooper Flagg sends powerful message to fans about expectations after Luka Doncic’s exit: "Took a lot of that pressure off of me"

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:57 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Cooper Flagg sends powerful message to fans about expectations after Luka Doncic’s exit: "Took a lot of that pressure off of me." [Imagn]

Dallas Mavericks fans look at Cooper Flagg as the future of the franchise after the team traded Luka Doncic in February. Four months after GM Nico Harrison sent Doncic to LA for Anthony Davis, the Mavs made Flagg the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft. Despite the lofty expectations, the rookie isn’t fazed by what’s in store for him.

Ad

On Tuesday, he responded to reporters when asked about dealing with the pressure as Doncic’s replacement (via Joey Mistretta):

“No, not really. To me, I feel like kind of the opportunity that I was given and put into this year took a lot of that pressure off of me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Flagg isn’t heading into his first NBA season without elite talent. While Kyrie Irving recovers from injury, the Dallas Mavericks remain quite deep. Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, Klay Thompson and D’Angelo Russell provide Flagg with enviable help.

Cooper Flagg added how the veterans’ presence helps him:

"We're a really deep team, I think that takes a lot of that pressure off of me. … To just be myself and not worry about expectations to be like anybody else, but just to be me and help this team win as much as I can."
Ad

The former Duke star is spot on with his assessment regarding the Mavericks’ “deep roster.” Some analysts see the Mavs having the depth and experience to dethrone the OKC Thunder. Stephen A. Smith called them the “kryptonite” to the defending champs. Flagg has a starring role, but he has Davis and others to help him carry the pressure.

Cooper Flagg previews mouthwatering matchup against Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks will open the 2025-26 season with a home game against Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs. The rookie shared his thoughts on going up against the 7-foot-5 center:

Ad
“I’ve obviously seen tape and whatnot, but I’ve never seen him play in person, but from what the guys have told me, he’s kind of something you’ve never seen before. You can’t really understand that till you see that person.”
Ad

The expectations on Flagg are high, but the pressure on Victor Wembanyama is on another level. Carmelo Anthony predicted an MVP season for the Frenchman. Avery Johnson sees Wemby winning both the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Cooper Flagg is excited to play against a type of player he has never seen before. He gets his first look at “The Alien” on Wednesday.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications