Cooper Flagg sends powerful message to fans about expectations after Luka Doncic’s exit: "Took a lot of that pressure off of me"

Dallas Mavericks fans look at Cooper Flagg as the future of the franchise after the team traded Luka Doncic in February. Four months after GM Nico Harrison sent Doncic to LA for Anthony Davis, the Mavs made Flagg the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft. Despite the lofty expectations, the rookie isn’t fazed by what’s in store for him.On Tuesday, he responded to reporters when asked about dealing with the pressure as Doncic’s replacement (via Joey Mistretta):“No, not really. To me, I feel like kind of the opportunity that I was given and put into this year took a lot of that pressure off of me.&quot;Joey Mistretta @JoeyMistretta_LINKCooper Flagg was asked if he feels like the savior for the Mavericks given everything that occurred over the past year. &quot;No, not really. To me, I feel like kind of the opportunity that I was given and put into this year took a lot of that pressure off of me.&quot; Added that he'sFlagg isn’t heading into his first NBA season without elite talent. While Kyrie Irving recovers from injury, the Dallas Mavericks remain quite deep. Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, Klay Thompson and D’Angelo Russell provide Flagg with enviable help.Cooper Flagg added how the veterans’ presence helps him:&quot;We're a really deep team, I think that takes a lot of that pressure off of me. … To just be myself and not worry about expectations to be like anybody else, but just to be me and help this team win as much as I can.&quot;The former Duke star is spot on with his assessment regarding the Mavericks’ “deep roster.” Some analysts see the Mavs having the depth and experience to dethrone the OKC Thunder. Stephen A. Smith called them the “kryptonite” to the defending champs. Flagg has a starring role, but he has Davis and others to help him carry the pressure.Cooper Flagg previews mouthwatering matchup against Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio SpursCooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks will open the 2025-26 season with a home game against Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs. The rookie shared his thoughts on going up against the 7-foot-5 center:“I’ve obviously seen tape and whatnot, but I’ve never seen him play in person, but from what the guys have told me, he’s kind of something you’ve never seen before. You can’t really understand that till you see that person.”The expectations on Flagg are high, but the pressure on Victor Wembanyama is on another level. Carmelo Anthony predicted an MVP season for the Frenchman. Avery Johnson sees Wemby winning both the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year awards.Cooper Flagg is excited to play against a type of player he has never seen before. He gets his first look at “The Alien” on Wednesday.