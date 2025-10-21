Victor Wembanyama predicted to snag NBA MVP and another major honor at Luka Doncic’s expense by Spurs great

The expectations surrounding San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama only grew after the preseason. Before training camp started, NBA insiders predicted he would be a top-10 player in the 2025-26 season. Carmelo Anthony vaulted over those expectations on Thursday by calling it an MVP season for the Frenchman.

Ad

Spurs great Avery Johnson, who works as an analyst for CBS, could not agree more with the Hall of Famer:

“With all due respect to Luka Doncic and all the great players in the NBA, this is the year of Victor Wembanyama. He’s gonna catapult his team into the playoffs and do it in such a way where he’s going to be the Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s also going to be the MVP of the NBA! A double-dose for the young fella who’s now 7-foot-5.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Last season, Wembanyama was already the heavy favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Wemby’s march to earn that recognition was waylaid by a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Healthy again, the 7-foot-5 center is an even bigger favorite to bag the DPOY this year.

Victor Wembanyama spent part of his offseason learning from NBA legends Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon. Wemby showed flashes of the “Dream Shake” and Garnett’s trademark aggressiveness in the preseason. If the Spurs star carries the team to the playoffs, which Johnson predicted would happen, Wembanyama has a shot at winning the MVP award.

Ad

Wembanyama has the mobility, range, skills, flair and inimitable frame to bag the MVP and the DPOY in the same year.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t the odds-on favorite to win MVP

Oddsmakers aren’t sold yet on Victor Wembanyama taking pole position in the MVP race before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. BetMGM has him at +1,100, the fourth-best odds to win the award.

Ad

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, last season’s runner-up, and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are tied at the top with +275. Luka Doncic is second (+375) while Giannis Antetokounmpo (+1,000) came in third.

Last season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Basketball Reference predicted he would put up 26.2 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 4.1 bpg and 1.4 spg in the upcoming season. Wemby isn’t the favorite to win the Michael Jordan Trophy, but he might just take the hardware if he can carry the Spurs to the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More