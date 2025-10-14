  • home icon
  • Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks rookie fare in point guard role during preseason game against Jazz? (Oct. 13)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:50 GMT
Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks rookie fare in point guard role during preseason game against Jazz? (Oct. 13).

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks locked horns against the Utah Jazz in their third preseason game at the Delta Center on Monday. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd made one significant change to the starting lineup as point guard D’Angelo Russell made way for forward P.J. Washington.

The decision had a major impact on Flagg’s role, with the former Duke phenom starting as the team’s point guard. The Mavericks experimented with an ultra-big lineup featuring Flagg alongside Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Klay Thompson and Washington.

Flagg attempted an audacious dunk just two minutes into the game. The rookie showcased his incredible athleticism, attempting to posterize Jusuf Nurkic, but couldn’t complete the dunk after being fouled. He made both free throws to open his scoring account.

The 6-foot-9 star missed his next two field goal attempts before converting on his third try. He then missed two more shots and closed the first quarter with five points on 1 of 5 shooting, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

