Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks rookie fare in point guard role during preseason game against Jazz? (Oct. 13)

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks locked horns against the Utah Jazz in their third preseason game at the Delta Center on Monday. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd made one significant change to the starting lineup as point guard D’Angelo Russell made way for forward P.J. Washington.The decision had a major impact on Flagg’s role, with the former Duke phenom starting as the team’s point guard. The Mavericks experimented with an ultra-big lineup featuring Flagg alongside Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Klay Thompson and Washington.Flagg attempted an audacious dunk just two minutes into the game. The rookie showcased his incredible athleticism, attempting to posterize Jusuf Nurkic, but couldn’t complete the dunk after being fouled. He made both free throws to open his scoring account.The 6-foot-9 star missed his next two field goal attempts before converting on his third try. He then missed two more shots and closed the first quarter with five points on 1 of 5 shooting, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc.