  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
  • Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks rookie fare in preseason debut against Thunder? (Oct. 6)

Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks rookie fare in preseason debut against Thunder? (Oct. 6)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:25 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks rookie fare in preseason debut against Thunder? (Oct. 6). (Image Source: Imagn)

Cooper Flagg made his highly anticipated debut for the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game against the OKC Thunder on Monday. Dallas coach Jason Kidd named the No. 1 pick as one of the starters, with the Duke phenom joining Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell and Dereck Lively II in the lineup.

Ad

The 6-foot-9 rising star wasted no time in getting the crowd inside Dickies Arena on their feet. Cheers and applause erupted when Flagg showcased his athleticism and used his size to pull off an incredible block, which sparked a fast break for the Mavericks and led to an Anthony Davis dunk.

Flagg didn’t open his account in the scoring column in the first quarter but demonstrated that he can impact the game in multiple ways. The Mavericks rookie had zero points on 0 of 2 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, after playing 6:36 minutes in the opening period. He also recorded three rebounds, two assists and one block.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications