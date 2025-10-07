Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks rookie fare in preseason debut against Thunder? (Oct. 6)

Cooper Flagg made his highly anticipated debut for the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game against the OKC Thunder on Monday. Dallas coach Jason Kidd named the No. 1 pick as one of the starters, with the Duke phenom joining Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell and Dereck Lively II in the lineup.The 6-foot-9 rising star wasted no time in getting the crowd inside Dickies Arena on their feet. Cheers and applause erupted when Flagg showcased his athleticism and used his size to pull off an incredible block, which sparked a fast break for the Mavericks and led to an Anthony Davis dunk.Flagg didn’t open his account in the scoring column in the first quarter but demonstrated that he can impact the game in multiple ways. The Mavericks rookie had zero points on 0 of 2 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, after playing 6:36 minutes in the opening period. He also recorded three rebounds, two assists and one block.