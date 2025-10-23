  • home icon
  "Cooper Flagg not winning ROTY" - VJ Edgecombe lights up NBA fans with spectacular performance on debut vs. Celtics

"Cooper Flagg not winning ROTY" - VJ Edgecombe lights up NBA fans with spectacular performance on debut vs. Celtics

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 23, 2025 01:43 GMT
VJ Edgecombe lights up NBA fans with spectacular performance on debut vs. Celtics. (Photo: GETTY)
VJ Edgecombe lights up NBA fans with spectacular performance on debut vs. Celtics. (Photo: GETTY)

NBA fans were in awe of Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe, who had a spectacular debut against the Boston Celtics. Edgecombe looked dominant in the first quarter of Wednesday's game at the TD Garden. The rookie was so good that he broke LeBron James' rookie record from 22 years ago.

Edgecombe scored 14 points in the first quarter, breaking the record set by James in 2003 for most points in a first quarter of an NBA debut. He slashed and dunked on the Celtics defense that no longer has a defensive presence. But nonetheless, it was an overall impressive start to his career.

The Sixers drafted Edgecombe with the third overall pick despite predictions of Ace Bailey being in that position. The Bahamas native was worth it after spectacular performances in the Summer League and the preseason. He was so good that coach Nick Nurse had no choice but to start him in their season opener.

With many rookies making their debuts on Wednesday, including the Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg, some fans are ready to overreact. They are claiming that VJ Edgecombe could win the Rookie of the Year.

While Flagg is the favorite to win the award, performances like this would help Edgecombe make things interested. Nevertheless, it's going to be a race, and rookies should prepare to make more adjustments as they hit the dreaded "rookie wall" later in the season.

Here are some of the best reactions to Edgecombe's debut.

VJ Edgecombe played his lone season of college basketball at Baylor. He led the Bears to an overall 20-15 record. They made it to the NCAA tournament but lost to Cooper Flagg and Duke in the second round.

VJ Edgecombe wasn't scared of playing NBA debut on the road

Speaking to CLNS Boston before the game, VJ Edgecombe was asked about his feelings on making his NBA debut on the road against a rival team. The Boston Celtics have a passionate fanbase that could rattle a rookie playing in his first NBA game.

However, Edgecombe was confident ahead of his debut and said that he's ready to play regardless of what is happening around him.

"Credit to their fans for showing love to their team," Edgecombe said. "At the end of the day, I mean, you're going to have that everywhere you go. You're going to play against fans, play against teams who have crazy fans, who have passionate fans. You got to embrace it for real."

Edgecombe started the game alongside Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Dominic Barlow and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
