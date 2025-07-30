For years, Carmelo Anthony was considered to be one of the best scorers in the NBA. He was a big-bodied player who could bully his way to the rim or connect from all three levels.Michael Beasley, the former No. 2 pick, wants to prove that he can beat the best of the best, constantly calling out Anthony and challenging him to play one-on-one. Instead of feeling threatened or getting angry, Anthony tipped his hat to Beasley, adding that he certainly believes that he could beat him in a one-on-one setting.&quot;He is that guy. I take my hat off to Beas,&quot; Anthony said on his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. &quot;When it comes to playing basketball in a one-on-one and streetball, this is what he does. There's a lot of people out there that I would put my own money on Beas against people, because I understand what he actually brings to the game.&quot;Beas is one of the most talented players to ever play our game, to ever play in the NBA. So that respect for me will always for him, will always be high level. There's a reason why he's the left-handed Melo.&quot;Beasley, however, wasn't satisfied with that response. In another viral clip shared by Full Court Pass on X, Beasley called out Anthony for not taking the court with him.“He copped the *uck out and said I wanna, I wanna, I wanna… we can really do it— no cop outs, throw the *ucking money up,&quot; Beasley said.Michael Beasley revealed he was homeless during his playing careerMichael Beasley had the talent to score from all three levels, put the ball on the floor and had the size and strength to match up with any defender on the basketball court.However, he struggled with some demons off the court and failed to live up to the sky-high expectations that come with being the No. 2 pick. He admitted that he was homeless for two years while he was still in the NBA.&quot;I was sleeping in my car for like three years,&quot; he said on the 3s and 1s podcast. &quot;Two years, two years. Thuggin' it, like really thuggin' it. Nobody knew. My mother always told me, 'Never tell them when you up, so you ain't gotta show them when you down', you understand?&quot;And that's why I say, like, n***a, I went from crying for help to trying myself. Like everybody that's on my line now, and everybody wanna, like, I don’t like you. Like, my stomach was growling, and tomorrow came.&quot; He is 36 and is still hooping at BIG3, Ice Cube’s professional 3-on-3 basketball league.