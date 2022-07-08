“Could it backfire? Yeah, but you gotta take that chance” - Jay Williams says 1x All-Star is a game-changing talent, says he gives the New Orleans Pelicans a chance to compete at the highest level

Zion Williamson joined the New Orleans Pelicans as one of the most-hyped draft prospects ever. After missing most games in his NBA career, New Orleans needed to decide what to do about Williamson's future.

The franchise chose to sign Zion Williamson to a max extension with a supermax upside if he achieves his potential. While Williamson's injury history dating back to his time with the Duke Blue Devils is cause for concern, the Pelicans have chosen to stick with him.

Jay Williams believes that the Pelicans had to plan their future with Williamson because of his game-changing talent. During a recent episode of the "Keyshawn, Jay, and Max" show, Williams revealed why he thinks New Orleans had to take the risk.

"I'm not sure about year five, but this is one hell of a risk for the Pelicans' organization and David Griffin, but you have to do it. You have to do it. You're a small-market team."

He added:

"When you look at them being a piece away to a degree. What you saw last year with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum and a lot of the pieces that this team already has."

Building a contender can be challenging, given New Orleans' status as a small-market city. As a result, Williams feels the New Orleans Pelicans needed to secure Williamson for the long haul.

"It's a game-changing type of talent. With the rest of the pieces I just mentioned, it gives a small-market city like New Orleans a chance. A chance to compete at the highest level in the Western Conference. So could it backfire? Yeah, but you got to take that chance. You have to."

"He has a unique skillset within the power game" - Jay Williams on New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson

New Orleans made the playoffs last season without Zion Williamson and his presence could help them mount a deep run in the postseason. Williams acknowledged the risk that the New Orleans Pelicans are taking, given Williamson's injury history.

"Zion Williamson is not a Kevin Durant, not a LeBron James or a Giannis but he has a unique skill set within the power game that is different than anybody in the NBA. It is one of one."

He continued:

"So the health of his is always going to be in question, but I don't know how you don't lock down that type of talent."

While Williamson is yet to live up to his generational talent billing, he has shown flashes of his game-changing potential when healthy. If he can live up to what he said to the New Orleans Pelicans faithful during his contract signing, the team is in a strong position.

LIVE POLL Q. Did the New Orleans Pelicans make the right decision in extending Zion Williamson? Yes No 0 votes so far