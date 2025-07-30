"Could have been a torn ACL": NBA fans face scary moment as Ja Morant nearly faces potential season-ending injury during Slam Dunk attempt

Ja Morant had a scary moment in China. On Wednesday, a clip went viral in which Morant is looking to jump over a man for a slam dunk. However, as Morant inched closer to his takeoff spot, he slipped and crashed into the person. Initially, it seemed like a season-ending injury could have been on the cards, but the Grizzlies superstar got up and seemed fine.Morant tried to take off on both feet before his knees crashed into the back of his dunk partner. Fortunately, he didn't fall to the ground, which may have saved him from a brutal injury.Morant has been held back by health issues since the 2023-24 NBA season and this could have been a huge blow, not just for next year, but to his career long-term. NBA fans expressed their concerns on X as one user wrote:SM Highlights @SMHighlights1LINKMan that could have been a torn ACLAnother compared him to Derrick Rose: 👑 @Lebronin1LINKThis dude is the next DroseOne fan said that Memphis will ask Morant to stop his tour:Efeso100 @Efeso1001LINKMemphis about to shut all this down 😂Another added:Aamir @aamirl_LINKGrizzlies sent a plane to bring him back from China after thisOne fan said:⟡ 𝙸𝚜𝚘 ⟡ @LockedByBronLINKAlmost lost Ja in the offseason