"Could have been a torn ACL": NBA fans face scary moment as Ja Morant nearly faces potential season-ending injury during Slam Dunk attempt

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 30, 2025 03:18 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
"Could have been a torn ACL": NBA fans face scary moment as Ja Morant nearly faces potential season-ending injury during Slam Dunk attempt (Image Source: Imagn)

Ja Morant had a scary moment in China. On Wednesday, a clip went viral in which Morant is looking to jump over a man for a slam dunk. However, as Morant inched closer to his takeoff spot, he slipped and crashed into the person. Initially, it seemed like a season-ending injury could have been on the cards, but the Grizzlies superstar got up and seemed fine.

Morant tried to take off on both feet before his knees crashed into the back of his dunk partner. Fortunately, he didn't fall to the ground, which may have saved him from a brutal injury.

Morant has been held back by health issues since the 2023-24 NBA season and this could have been a huge blow, not just for next year, but to his career long-term. NBA fans expressed their concerns on X as one user wrote:

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
