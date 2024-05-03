"Could've taken more time to heal": Joel Embiid makes honest admission over playing through pain after first-round exit

The Philadelphia 76ers failed to reach the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, and Joel Embiid blames himself for the loss against the New York Knicks. Even with the MVP-like banners, the seven-time NBA All-Star feels he could have contributed more.

Before the playoffs, the Cameroonian center played only 39 games in the 2023-24 season. Reports indicated that Joel Embiid might sit out the rest of the year, but instead, he made a late-season return in time for the playoffs.

He averaged 33.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 steals in six games against the Knicks. However, the seven-foot center feels his performance was not enough and that he should have waited to fully heal from his injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I can’t feel sorry for myself," said Embiid after the Game 6 loss. "I feel like my presence is enough. Even if I can’t jump and I can’t move the way I want to or if my body is not responding the way it should be. I just love to play. I felt like, coming back this year, I could’ve taken more time to heal and get back to myself.”

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid did not want to let Tyrese Maxey and his teammates down

Joel Embiid led the league in the MVP race and pushed the Philadelphia 76ers to the top three in the NBA Eastern Conference midway into the season. But everything came crashing down after he suffered a knee injury that made him miss 29 consecutive games.

Filling in for Embiid was Tyrese Maxey, who had a breakout year. Acknowledging the efforts of his teammates, the former league MVP felt obligated to come back early from the injury. He wanted to keep the Sixers' title hopes alive by participating in the playoffs.

“I wanted to get that opportunity to be on this stage and be a part of it. I didn't want to let him (Tyrese Maxey) down and the whole team, too," Embiid told reporters. "I’ve always played through stuff ... It’s not an excuse.”

During the first round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks, Embiid scored 50 points in Game 3. Maxey also had his night in Game 5, tallying 46. Both of those games ended in victories, but it was not enough to overcome the surging Knickerbockers.

In the Sixers roster, Joel Embiid is the only player entering the offseason with a guaranteed contract. On the other hand, the Sixers are expected to offer Tyrese Maxey a big contract during free agency. Other players like Tobias Harris, Buddy Hield, and Nicolas Batum are still in the bubble if they will return.