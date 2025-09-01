"Could have won MVP five years in a row" - $179,299,750 NBA star calls Nikola Jokic the GOAT over LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The GOAT debate usually involves Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but a current NBA star prefers Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic as the greatest ever. The $179.3 million forward even thought that "The Joker" could have won five MVP awards in a row.

Ad

Michael Porter Jr. has been having a hell of an offseason, wilding on interviews that got social media talking. He recently appeared on PlaqueBoyMax's live stream and was asked some hard-hitting questions, including who his GOAT was.

It was an easy answer for MPJ, who named Nikola Jokic as the greatest player ever. They were teammates for seven seasons in Denver, winning one championship in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going Nikola Jokic," Porter said. "The reason I say that is because he could have won MVP five years in a row. Can you name another player that could have won MVP five years in a row?"

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Nikola Jokic is a three-time MVP and could have won two more in 2023 and 2025. He's arguably the best player in the world today and might add another one this upcoming season.

Michael Porter Jr. added that LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are also in the GOAT conversation. He just had a closer look at Jokic and saw firsthand the greatness of "The Joker."

Nevertheless, it would be different next season since the Denver Nuggets shipped MPJ to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson. Porter gets a fresh start in Brooklyn, while the Nuggets were able to add more pieces like Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Ad

Nikola Jokic looking to add EuroBasket triumph to his resume

One of the few things missing from Nikola Jokic's trophy cabinet is a EuroBasket gold medal. Serbia has come close twice in 2009 and 2017, but it has been elusive. Jokic didn't play in both years, though he's getting a chance this year.

"The Joker" looked focused in Serbia's first three preliminary round games against Estonia, Portugal and Latvia. He's averaging 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, while shooting 65.0% from the field.

With Bogdan Bogdanovic out for the rest of the tournament, Jokic dropped 39 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in Serbia's 84-80 win over Latvia. They have two games left in the group stage versus Czechia and Turkey before entering the knockout rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.