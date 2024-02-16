“Couldn’t just be a wine opener”: LeBron James sharpens his business acumen with ‘Swiss army knife’ approach 

Along with being one of the NBA's greatest talents, LeBron James has also done well for himself in the world of business. The LA Lakers star recently opened up on his approach as an entrepreneur following his latest venture.

Part of what makes LeBron such a dynamic talent is his ability to do everything on the basketball court. He has brought this approach to the business world as well, having his hand in multiple sectors.

LeBron James recently announced that he is starting his own men's grooming line. He got the idea for "SpringHill" from his love for Neutrogena products. Now, he will be a direct competitor with the company.

When explaining what led to the decision to start this venture, LeBron explained he wanted to expand his reach. Similar to his approach on the court, he wants to have an all-around impact in the business world.

“I have always felt like I was a Swiss Army knife,” LeBron said.

“We couldn’t just be a wine opener,” he says, “We wanted also to be a pair of scissors and a fingernail clipper.”

Aside from his newest business venture, LeBron continues to be an elite talent in the NBA. This weekend, he will be part of All-Star weekend for the 20th time. At the age of 39, LeBron is posting averages of 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

What companies does LeBron James own or invested in

Last year, LeBron James made history both on and off the basketball court. Along with surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, he also reached billionaire status. The LA Lakers star is the first active professional athlete to reach billionaire status.

Over the years, LeBron has started or invested in an array of successful businesses. Along with his ventures, the 20-time All-Star also impacted his community in a big way by launching his iPromise school.

Among the companies that LeBron has worked with is Blaze Pizza. He helped the chain grow by becoming a spokesperson, and now they have close to 350 locations in the United States. It's believed that LeBron's equity in the pizza chain is now valued around $40 million.

By far one of LeBron's most notable investments is with the Fenway Sports Group. With this partnership, he holds ownership in multiple professional sports franchises. The Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC to name a few.

Rounding out LeBron's ventures is his company in the world of entertainment. "SpringHill Entertainment" has put out multiple TV shows, including "The Wall" and "Survivor's Remorse." The company also produced the NBA star's debut as a lead role in a movie in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

Aside from Michael Jordan, LeBron James has cemented himself as one of the richest athletes in NBA history.