"Count the blessings": Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shares heartfelt message about family time

Since his retirement in 2019, Dwyane Wade has more time than ever to share with his family after 16 years in the NBA. Wade is married to Gabrielle Union, and the couple has been together since 2019. They went public with their relationship in 2010 and got married four years later in 2014.

On Monday afternoon, Union shared a post to Instagram with a caption expressing gratitude for her family time with her husband and children.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Reminder: Count the blessings, cherish the moments, love the ones who make it all worthwhile," Union captioned her post along with photos of her and Wade at a recent wine-tasting event.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have one child together, daughter Kaavia Wade, along with Wade's two children with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches; Zaya and Zaire Wade. He is also the father of son Xavier and the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris. Union is a stepmother to Wade's children from previous relationships.

Dwyane Wade celebrates 43rd birthday

On Jan. 17, Dwyane Wade celebrated his 43rd birthday and received plenty of birthday wishes from family and friends. Union took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday.

Union's post featured an evolution of Wade's photos, dating back to his early childhood. She also penned a heartfelt caption that read:

"Having a front row seat to your evolution as a man, a husband, father, businessman, friend, commentator, public speaker, Oscar nominated producer, podcast host, team owner, and even as a neighbor has been nothing short of wondrous. Your ascension WILL be televised. Your self awareness, your ability to be vulnerable, your natural laugh and smile, your dogged determination to protect the rights of folks who have been marginalized."

Union continued by saying:

"You are who many claim to be. You are 1 of 1 baby. And like you said when your family sat frozen when it was time to evacuate last week, 'IT'S GO TIME!' You are our loving, handsome leader and this is YOUR TIME! Happy 43rd birthday BayBeeeeeee."

Wade has transitioned to a leader off the court following his Hall of Fame basketball career. He was recently honored with a statue in front of the Miami Heat's home arena, Kaseya Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.